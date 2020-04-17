ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

State has yet to receive any damages claims from pharmacy chains ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Sign in an Apotheka indicating the pharmacy has no masks for sale.
Sign in an Apotheka indicating the pharmacy has no masks for sale. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Several pharmacy chains had previously threatened to file damages claims against the state over the recently implemented pharmacy reform. Thus far, however, the state has yet to receive a single claim.

Businessman Margus Linnamäe, the owner of Apotheka parent company Magnum, said he intended to file a monetary claim against the state if the pharmacy reform was implemented. Several other pharmacy chains, including Benu and Südameapteek, said as recently as two weeks ago that they were considering filing claims of their own, but had not yet made a final decision on whether or not they would. Euroapteek was the only chain to confirm that they would not be filing for damages.

The Ministry of Social Affairs confirmed to ERR, however, that currently, the state has not yet received any claims.

Benu Estonia retail director Kaidi Kelt said that the matter is still on the agenda for their chain, but they simply haven't gotten to it yet due to more practical concerns that arose meanwhile, such as mask procurements.

"The situation is the same as it was a couple of weeks ago," Kelt told ERR. "We have not yet made a decision; it certainly isn't off the table. We just haven't been able to reach an agreement yet regarding what the content of the claim will be if [we file]."

Südameapteek director Risto Laur likewise said that that they have not yet made a decision.

"The filing of a damages claim is being weighed; no final decision has yet been made," Laur said.

Apotheka did not respond to ERR's question regarding its potential claim on Thursday.

Following the nationwide pharmacy reform which entered into effect on April 1, a total of 468 pharmacies will continue operating across the country. 25 pharmacies announced their closures, some of which will nonetheless reopen as pharmacist-owned pharmacies within the next two months. The State Agency of Medicines confirmed that no areas where a pharmacy previously operated has now gone without a single pharmacy.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

pharmaciespharmacy reform
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:42

Family doctor: I'm seeing an unusual amount of unusual pneumonia lately

17:16

Government committee OKs gradual reinstatement of scheduled medical care

16:49

University of Tartu cancels all graduation ceremonies

16:18

Reinsalu: Stronger support needed for global ceasefire

15:51

Nõgene: LHV loan offer to Tallink highway robbery

15:27

Estonia third country to join Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund

14:55

Three-quarters of positive coronavirus tests in Harju County from Tallinn

14:28

Health Board: We have seen coronavirus spread through stairwells

14:06

People infected with coronavirus must comply with mobility restrictions

13:36

Helme nominates interior ministry adviser as foreign trade, IT minister

13:24

Estonia boosts coronavirus aid to Italy and Spain with cash donation

12:56

Employers Confederation: Paying wage compensations should be extended

12:42

Mart Helme recalls foreign trade, IT minister from government Updated

12:01

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,459, two more deaths confirmed

11:31

Six students at University of Tartu dorm test positive for coronavirus

11:04

Tallink to lay off 550 employees in Latvia

10:32

KredEx will allocate €100 million for reconstruction of houses

10:01

Party ratings: Reform most popular, Center increases lead over EKRE

09:33

State should borrow within its budget and consider extending working week

09:03

State has yet to receive any damages claims from pharmacy chains

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: