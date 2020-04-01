ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Health Board: Fifth death reported, total coronavirus cases rise to 779

News
ERR, ERR News
A road sign in Tallinn reading
A road sign in Tallinn reading "Stay at Home!" Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

An 81-year-old woman has become the fifth person to die after contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Health Board said on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in Estonia stands at 779.

The woman died on Tuesday, March 31 at Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Centre.

The Health Board (Terviseamet) reported on Wednesday morning that between 7 a.m. on March 31 and 7 a.m. on April 1, a total of 1,952 tests were carried out with 44, or 2 percent, of those testing positive.

In total, 14,353 tests have been carried out in Estonia of which 779 or 5 percent have given positive results.

More than half of the number of new coronavirus cases were found in Saare County (22), followed by Harju County (13), Ida-Viru County (4), Lääne-Viru County (3), and two confirmed cases involved persons without a registered identification code. The Health Board explained to ERR the error in matching the location and the diagnosis rate is to do with the health information system TIS.  

Confirmed cases by country as of April 1. Source: koroonakaart.ee



The share of infected persons is greatest among those aged 50-54 (11%), 45-49 (10%), and 55-59 (10%).

As of Wednesday morning, 95 patients require hospitalisation in Estonia due to the coronavirus, of whom 15 are using ventilators. 33 patients have recovered from the disease and five people have died.

In Estonia, the institutions that have testing capacity include the laboratories of the Health Board, Tartu University Hospital, Synlab, North Estonia Medical Centre, Ida-Viru Central Hospital, Pärnu Hospital, and the East Tallinn Central Hospital.

The latest information from the Health Board can be viewed here.

Distribution of tests by age, as of April 1. Source: koroonakaart.ee

 A note from the Health Board on the collection of statistics:

The test data from laboratories flows into the health information system TIS from various sources – either directly from laboratories or hospitals, which can lead to the same data being submitted from several points at once. This can lead to an error in the statistical calculations.

The data has now been cleaned and double-checked, and corrections have been entered for the whole period of data collection. That is also why the regional and age group information differs from information provided yesterday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
