Winning design announced for new Pärnu bridge

The Pärnu City Government selected the winning design for the city's new car and pedestrian bridge. Construction will start in 2021.

The winning design entitled "Luik" (swan) was created by Mari-Liis Vunder, Sandra Vahi, Johannes Heine and Grete Soosalu from the construction company Fidele OÜ.

Cars, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to cross to get to and from the residential areas of Rääma and Ülejõgi and the city center.

Design work on the new bridge in Pärnu should start in 2020, construction is expected to start in 2021. The winning design will be awarded €12,000 by the city government.

All the competition entries can be viewed on the city ​​of Pärnu's website.

Earlier it was reported that the construction of the bridge will cost approximately €20 million.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!