ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Winning design announced for new Pärnu bridge ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The winning design for Pärnu new bridge.
The winning design for Pärnu new bridge. Source: Fidele OÜ
News

The Pärnu City Government selected the winning design for the city's new car and pedestrian bridge. Construction will start in 2021.

The winning design entitled "Luik" (swan) was created by Mari-Liis Vunder, Sandra Vahi, Johannes Heine and Grete Soosalu from the construction company Fidele OÜ.

Cars, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to cross to get to and from the residential areas of Rääma and Ülejõgi and the city center. 

Design work on the new bridge in Pärnu should start in 2020, construction is expected to start in 2021. The winning design will be awarded €12,000 by the city government.

All the competition entries can be viewed on the city ​​of Pärnu's website

Earlier it was reported that the construction of the bridge will cost approximately €20 million.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

pärnu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:31

Ratas expresses support for halting second-pillar pension payments

19:14

Number of coronavirus cases diagnosed lower than expected

19:08

Personal protective equipment starts journey to Estonia from China

18:56

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE rhetoric has changed during crisis

18:30

Raul Rebane: Four recommendations for handling corona time news

18:13

Winning design announced for new Pärnu bridge

18:10

Tallinn support measures: 100 percent rental discount, half off ad tax

17:41

Deputy Secretary General: Labour market deteriorating

17:21

Tallink Grupp to lay off over 100 hotel staff

16:58

Rõtov: Crisis committee should temporarily involve "standbys"

16:36

Distance learning off to a good start in Tallinn

16:10

Aivar Kokk: The economy cannot be sacrificed on the altar of public health

16:10

Interior ministry drafting bill to send unemployed foreign workers home

15:41

Overhaul of Viljandi city center going ahead

15:23

Isamaa MP: Excise duty cuts due on natural gas, diesel, electricity

15:03

Video and Gallery: Coronavirus army field hospital construction underway

14:45

Madise: Accused under surveillance must be able to confer with counsel

14:24

Chain pharmacy representative: I have no reason to feel schadenfreude

14:05

Health Board: Fifth death reported, total coronavirus cases rise to 779

14:01

Tallinn to support parents paying private kindergarten fees

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: