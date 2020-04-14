ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Pärnu mayor requests €12 million for new bridge from state budget ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Mayor of Pärnu Romek Kosenkranius has requested the government allocate €12 million to the building of the city's new bridge and promised the city will cover the rest of construction and associated costs.

Kosenkranius said the design of the new bridge, entitled "Luik" or swan, the building permit issued in the beginning of 2021. The total cost of the bridge will be approximately €22 million.

"We want to start construction work in the spring of 2021. The new bridge, as an important object for Pärnu and Estonia, will provide work for the construction sector, revitalizing the post-crisis economy and have a positive environmental impact by reducing urban car traffic in the city center," he said.

Mari-Liis Vunder, Sandra Vahi, Johannes Heine and Grete Soosalu from the construction company Fidele OÜ won the new bridge architectural competition.

Pärnu's design for a new bridge, Source: Fidele OÜ

Editor: Helen Wright

pärnuromek kosenkranius
