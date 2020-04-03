ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Overnight storms cause 1,639 power outages as of Friday morning ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
A windswept beach in Estonia on Friday morning.
A windswept beach in Estonia on Friday morning. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

High winds overnight Thursday to Friday left 1,639 households without power as of Friday morning, Baltic News Service reports.

Elektrilevi data showed the highest number of outages in Järva County at 679, with 264 in Viljandi County, 160 in Rapla County, 118 in Valga County and 109 households in Jõgeva County similarly stricken, according to BNS.

Elektrilevi's interruptions map (link in Estonian) shows some of these numbers have fallen in the hour after the BNS report, though the map showed 379 outages in Harju County (including Tallinn) at the time of writing.

Outages in the remaining counties in Estonia were all less than 100 according to BNS.

The stormiest conditions at least in Tallinn were quite short-lived, striking a little after midnight; windspeeds reached up to 25 meters per second in gusts, even higher on the islands.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

weatherelektrilevistormselectricity outagespower cuts
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:29

Kohtla-Järve city government closed after chair found coronavirus-positive

12:26

Health Board: 103 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, total 961

12:11

Farmer: Agriculture labor shortage cannot be solved by hiring city workers

11:47

Passenger ferries to Finland continue to next week as restrictions held up

11:28

National Opera to broadcast performances online from Saturday

11:04

Aab: Local governments to receive €130 million from supplementary budget

10:44

Interest in ETV+ programs in Russian has increased significantly

10:26

Estonian firm offering Ukrainian police cadets cyber hygiene training

09:47

Vikerraadio's online Estonian dictation test starts at 10.30 a.m. Friday

09:31

Elering reports €32.8 million net profit for 2019

09:06

Overnight storms cause 1,639 power outages as of Friday morning

08:44

Foreign minister joins NATO counterparts in coronavirus remote meeting

08:27

Interior ministry rejects further coronavirus restrictions in Võru

08:04

Kuressaare Hospital not overburdened yet, likely to change next week

07:48

Prime minister: Pandemic situation likely to worsen in coming weeks

07:29

Jürgen Ligi: Crisis needs finance minister, but we don't have one right now

02.04

Estonian coronavirus hackathon transforms into global movement

02.04

Foreigners from third countries who lose their jobs must leave Estonia

02.04

Estonia joins EU countries 'deeply concerned' for rule of law

02.04

Eesti Energia says oil shale supplies to last for several months

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: