Overnight storms cause 1,639 power outages as of Friday morning

High winds overnight Thursday to Friday left 1,639 households without power as of Friday morning, Baltic News Service reports.

Elektrilevi data showed the highest number of outages in Järva County at 679, with 264 in Viljandi County, 160 in Rapla County, 118 in Valga County and 109 households in Jõgeva County similarly stricken, according to BNS.

Elektrilevi's interruptions map (link in Estonian) shows some of these numbers have fallen in the hour after the BNS report, though the map showed 379 outages in Harju County (including Tallinn) at the time of writing.

Outages in the remaining counties in Estonia were all less than 100 according to BNS.

The stormiest conditions at least in Tallinn were quite short-lived, striking a little after midnight; windspeeds reached up to 25 meters per second in gusts, even higher on the islands.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!