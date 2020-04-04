ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Google stats: Estonians' movements significantly affected by coronavirus

A shopping mall in Estonia.
A shopping mall in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Compared with the period prior to the coronavirus outbreak, people in Estonia are spending one third less time at work, while visits to shopping centers and other recreational and entertainment venues have dropped as much as 60 percent, according to Google statistics.

Tech giant Google has compiled statistics regarding the mobility habits of people by country and region over the past six weeks. 

Due to Estonia's low population density, it nonetheless didn't always have reliable data by county to offer. This data is marked in gray in the infographics below.

Percentage changes were calculated by comparing statistics from the past few days with average data from January 3-February 6.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

googlecoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
