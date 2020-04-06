ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Four more coronavirus deaths in Estonia, 11 new cases

Health Board building on Paldiski maantee in Tallinn.
Health Board building on Paldiski maantee in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Four people have died of COVID-19 coronavirus since Sunday, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in Estonia to date to 19. Eleven more people tested positive for the virus in the same time period, and one person has been discharged from hospital, leaving the number of people hospitalized with the virus at 129. The total number of confirmed cases in Estonia now stands at 1,108.

Eight hundred and sixty-four coronavirus tests were analyzed in Estonia since Sunday, of which 11, or a little over 1 percent, were found positive, the Health Board says. The newest cases confirmed came from Harju County (six cases), including Tallinn, Saaremaa (three) and Ida-Viru County (two).

As of Monday morning, 129 people (55 women and 74 men) require hospital treatment in Estonia, 14 of whom are on respirators in intensive care. 

A total of 62 people who had been hospitalized with the virus have since been discharged.

The four patients who died were all being treated at Kuressaare Hospital on Saaremaa; a 60-year old man, a 72-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman.

A total of 21,866 tests have been performed in Estonia since January 31, of which 1,108, or 5 percent, have been positive. Of these, nearly70 percent are from the two most affected areas, Saaremaa (38 percent) and Harju County (31 percent).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasurescoronavirus cases in estonia
