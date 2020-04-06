ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board: Coronavirus spread, emergency situation length unpredictable ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
The Health Board's Martin Kadai.
The Health Board's Martin Kadai. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The coronavirus spread and the likely shelf-life of the current emergency situation are subject to a great deal of uncertainty, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. At the same time, encouraging best practices including hygiene and the wearing of proper masks can go a long way going forward.

Saaremaa is the only region in Estonia where the spread of the virus could be taken as extensive, taking into consideration the size of the population (a little over 31,000- with 422 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as compared with 339 cases in Harju County with nearly 20 times the population-ed.), the Health Board's emergency medicine departmental head Martin Kadai said, speaking at a press conference Monday.

In addition to among the island's general populace, the disease has prevailed not only in nursing homes, but also in health care institutions and some entire families, he continued.

The number of people in need of hospital treatment is growing slowly but steadily, Kadai added, saying that as a rule, only people over the age of 50 who contract the virus need hospital treatment, with some exceptions.

The share of those who gave a positive test has not changed significantly over time, Kadai said, and remains at about 5 percent of the total tested. Of those found positive – 1,108 at the time of writing – the bulk of these contracted the virus inside Estonia, with about 100 probably picking it up while traveling abroad.

Next two to three weeks critical on emergency situation shelf-life

The next two to three weeks will be decisive in connection with public behavior. Decisions can be made as to whether the emergency will finish as scheduled at the end of April or whether there is a reason to extend it beyond that, based on this behavior, he said.

Kadai added that the outbreak could conceivably continue into June, adding that this was somewhat intentional in that the special measures introduced aimed at slowing the spread within a timeframe.

Worldwide, coronavirus still spreading

Kadai put his remarks in the context of the global trend with the virus, which is still generally spreading.

"The disease is still unpacking," he said, adding that even the spread is characterized by great uncertainty, so no country's model can be adopted above all others in order to predict its propagation. 

Only short-term forecasts are reliable, he said, meaning it cannot be confirmed whether the emergency situation will be sufficient through to the end of April to slow down the viral spread in Estonia sufficiently.

Masks can actually be counter-productive

On the issue of masks, Kadai said that an infected person using a mask whose valve does not filter the virus out of their exhaled breathing actually endangers those around them with the risk of contracting it.

Kadai also stressed the importance of a "clean hands" culture in Estonia, as well as not going to work when ill, and wearing an effective mask in public. This goes for viruses in general, he added.

Kadai also confirmed that no experimental treatment methods, such as the use of anti-malarial drugs, are to be tested on patients with Estonian coronavirus. Only if such experiments elsewhere should achieve a scientific breakthrough would Estonia reconsider its stance on this, he said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

saaremaahealth boardcoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:16

Health Board: Coronavirus spread, emergency situation length unpredictable

14:55

COVID-19 testing to include people without symptoms to get better overview

14:37

Sillamäe mask manufacturer hires new staff, increases production

14:12

Unemployment Insurance Fund accepting employer wage support applications

14:06

Rural Affairs Committee supports extending work permits of foreign workers

13:51

Pevkur: Auxiliary police officers need to go through required training

13:36

Gallery: Large shipment of protective equipment arrived in Estonia

13:31

Teachers: Changes in education law must only apply during emergency

13:11

Timeline: How Saaremaa became the epicenter of Estonia's COVID-19 outbreak

12:49

Stockman Tallinn not affected by 'corporate restructuring'

12:17

Israeli company to use Enefit technology to build oil plant

11:57

New car sales in Estonia dropped by a quarter in March

11:39

Manger of hospital treatment at Kuressaare hospital: Situation is calmer

11:24

Coronavirus supplementary budget faces first Riigikogu reading Monday

11:04

Four more coronavirus deaths in Estonia, 11 new cases

10:52

No regrets for emergency medical chief: It's an interesting job

10:39

Barge berth theme park to be built on banks of Emajõgi river

10:22

Passenger ferries still running to Finland despite planned entry bar

10:04

New Tallink vessel laying-down ceremony in Finland to be broadcast online

09:48

Crisis major blow for Estonian tennis centers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: