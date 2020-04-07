ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Head of e-commerce: Expanded online activities benefit consumers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tõnu Väät
Tõnu Väät Source: Romi Hasa/ERR
News

The ongoing crisis has forced many companies to expand their activities online. This has mostly benefited consumers, the manager of the Estonian E-Commerce Association finds.

"The crisis is good in a sense that it makes retailers more flexible. The consumer will gain from the crisis, because many e-commerce products or services are now more accessible," manager of the Estonian E-Commerce Association Tõnu Väät said on "Vikerhommik" Tuesday.

According to him, the crisis has forced many Estonian companies, that until now had been passive in e-retail, go digital. Success in the digital environment is tied to clever marketing and it's never too late to start operating online.

"You just have to do it. It is complicated if you want to create an e-store with thousands of articles. Then it will take six months and €100,000. But actually, it is possible to set up a simple e-store in 24 hours," Väät said.

Väät said that many known online enterprises, such as Netflix and Alibaba, started operating during a previous similar crisis - the SARS outbreak of 2003.

"The first decision should be not to cease all sales, but to continue selling through e-channels. As the saying goes, a bird in the hand is worth two in the bus - a company can sell its products even on Facebook," Väät recommended.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

e-commerceonline retail marketcoronavirus emergency situationestonian e-commerce association
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:29

EKFL say housing prices will drop, warn of hostile takeovers

13:12

Wage support scheme gets 1,640 employer applications on first day

12:23

People are visiting grocery stores less but buying more at once

12:00

Health Board: 42 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 21

11:58

Feature: Resilience, connection with nature will see Saaremaa rebirth

11:41

Transport centers: Temporary bus stops needed in Southern counties

11:12

Riigikogu passes 33 coronavirus draft law amends amid opposition fears

10:56

Isamaa Party chair: Goverment will start cutting down on expenses

10:36

Finland closes incoming ferry passenger traffic on the night of April 10-11

10:11

Doctors' associations oppose sale of fast coronavirus tests in Estonia

09:52

Head of e-commerce: Expanded online activities benefit consumers

09:40

Opinion: Why is government pursuing extensive surveillance law in crisis?

09:12

Smallest change in consumer price index since October 2016

08:52

State forest authority engaging in record levels of planting this year

08:29

EOK president to be elected a month after emergency situation ends

07:55

Minister: Plans to offer subsidies to attract Estonian labor to agriculture

07:34

Supplementary budget passes its first Riigikogu reading

06.04

Design work on Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge has begun

06.04

Observing May 9 at Bronze Soldier depends on length of emergency situation

06.04

Estonia signs technical agreement to develop armoured vehicles

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: