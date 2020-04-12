ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
City people trying their hand at rural life during coronavirus crisis

Enn Toomeoks
Enn Toomeoks Source: ERR
A lot of city people have decided to try their hand at farm work during the coronavirus crisis. Some are interested in producing their own agricultural produce, others are just utilizing their newly found free time.

Metal worker Enn Toomeoks is spreading manure near Vaida, just outside Tallinn. He moved his workshop from Tallinn to an old collective farm barn - rent was high in the capital, electricity supply here is good.

Toomeoks told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that he had never applied manure before, maybe some 30 years ago, alongside his parents. The manure comes from a nearby farm. The tractor and the cart are small, he has to make several trips for it. But the field of potatoes is also small and in autumn, the family can harvest the potatoes on their own.

"We have long been talking about doing some farming with the family so the children could see how it's done. Your own vegetable is pure and done for yourself," Toomeoks said.

In Mäo near Paide, Anneli Suits is planning on having chickens to introduce rural life to her grandchildren living in the city. The chickens are set to be housed on an area enclosed with chain-link fence.

"We are working from home. I am the principal at Paide Art School and all of our employees are currently on vacation. I am at home, too. Maybe it's time to think about the world differently," Suits said.

At first, there should be less than ten chickens. Construction of the coop is underway, the chickens will be provided by her brother, probably with advice on what to do with chicken manure.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

coronavirus emergency situationrural life
