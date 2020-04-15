ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Health Board: 29 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 35 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Test samples. Source: ERR
News

Two men and one woman have died in the past 24 hours due to coronavirus, the Health Board said on Wednesday, and 29 new cases have been confirmed. The total number of positive cases is now 1,400.

A 79-year-old woman being treated at Ida-Viru Central Hospital, an 81-year-old man at Kuressaare Hospital and a 65-year-old man at Pärnu Hospital all passed away. 

In addition, the COVID-19 test of an 83-year-old man who died on Friday, April 10 of underlying health issues was also found to be positive. 

A total of 35 people have died of coronavirus in Estonia.

Between 7 .am. April 14 and 7 a.m. April 15, a total of 1,709 COVID-19 tests were analyzed in Estonia. There were 29 new diagnoses, 1.7 percent of tests.  

Positive tests were reported in Harju County (12), Saare County (8), Ida-Viru County (5) and Pärnu County (3). For one infected person there was no information in the population register.

In total, 33,967 new tests have been carried out in Estonia since January 31, of which 1,400 or 4.1 percent have been positive, the Health Board said.

As of Wednesday morning, 147 people in Estonia are being treated in hospital after contracting the disease, which is one more than the previous day. Ten patients are using ventilators and 117 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Two patients who were being treated at Kuressaare Hospital - men aged 57 and 58 - were transferred to Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center.

Kuressaare Hospital can now diagnose COVID-19 in four hours.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

