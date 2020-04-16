Government approves its input to Riigikogu on state reform

The Estonian government on Thursday endorsed a draft resolution of the Riigikogu on the implementation of the state reform, whereby it provided its input to the Riigikogu with a view to a broad-based agreement on the objectives and activities of the state reform.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said that due to the emergency situation, it is particularly necessary to move forward with the activities of the state reform, one of the objectives of which is the more effective organization of the state, meaning higher quality public services with optimal costs and amount of work.

"The objective of the state reform is to shape public governance that is sustainable, effective, and takes the needs of the population into consideration," the minister was quoted by spokespeople as saying. He said that how exactly Estonia wishes to reach this in the organization of the Estonian state in the coming years will be agreed upon at the Riigikogu level.

"In short, a better result with less human and financial resources," he added.

The minister said that in order to ensure the provision of healthcare, public safety, education and other vital services, the state engages on a daily basis in making them more flexible, closer to people's homes, of high quality and more up-to-date, simultaneously taking into account changing conditions, demographic challenges and optimal costs. He also described developing the e-state, cross-agency cooperation and regional balance as central to these activities.

According to the proposals for a draft resolution of the Riigikogu drafted by the government, the government sector will be reorganized in such a way that the functioning of state and local government institutions will support the comprehensive development of society. The four areas of the state reform, which constitute a single whole, are a future-oriented state, an adaptable and effective state, a state geared toward people's needs, and a regionally balanced state.

The draft contains a broad-based list of directions for activity that must be taken into account in all sectors of activity of the government sector. These directions of activity will be implemented by means of specific initiatives. The principles of the resolution on the state reform bill will be taken into account in the initiation of legislative drafts of the Riigikogu and the government.

Once the resolution has been adopted by the Riigikogu, the government will also complement the specific state reform action plan endorsed last August accordingly.

The state reform is a priority activity for the government in the 2019-2023 period, whose aim is to achieve more effective governance. The minister of public administration was tasked with submitting a draft resolution of the Riigikogu on the implementation of the state reform to the government under the government's 2019-2023 action plan.

