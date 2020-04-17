ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Navy minehunter finds 30 war-era explosives in Narva Bay ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The Estonian Navy's minehunter.
The Estonian Navy's minehunter. Source: Navy.
News

From the beginning of April, the Estonian Navy's minehunter Admiral Cowan carried out regular training in Narva Bay by testing the capabilities of new minehunting systems and sonar and training its crew, during which 30 different World War II era explosives were found from the bay located along the northeastern coast of Estonia.

"We found many contacts to classify and identify. The limiting factors were weather conditions and, in some cases, very poor underwater visibility. I am very positive about the capabilities of our new sonar," Lt. Cmdr. Tanel Kangro, commander of the mine hunter Admiral Cowan, said.

Minehunter Admiral Cowan started training activity in the Narva Bay area in early April. In the process, the ship's crew has found a total of 30 different World War II era explosives. Of these, 18 were naval mines, 11 torpedoes and one depth charge, as well as 156 mine anchors.

The training is in preparation for the ship and crew to join the readiness unit of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One (SNMCMG1) in the second half of this year. The area was selected on the basis of historical data showing that various mines had been dumped there during World War II.

In the past twenty years, more than 1,200 explosives, mainly naval mines and other explosives that have been submerged during the World Wars, have been found and defused in Estonian waters during various mine countermeasures operations.

The main objective of the Estonian Navy is to protect Estonia's territorial integrity and the state's interests at sea. The main field of activity of the Navy is mine clearance and ensuring awareness of the maritime situation. Annual mine countermeasures operations reduce the potential risks associated with historic explosives, making shipping safer for both civilian and naval fleets.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

navy
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17.04

Restriction: Students' hall of residence in Tartu locked down by government

17.04

Government endorses plan for land valuation in 2022

17.04

Local governments call for review of tourism sector aid package

17.04

Navy minehunter finds 30 war-era explosives in Narva Bay

17.04

Experts: No reason to consider LHV's loan offer to Tallink extortionate

17.04

Government to support home delivery of newspapers, magazines with €450,000

17.04

Ratas: Next week, we can start discussing easing restrictions

17.04

Ministry: Road closures in Käsmu and Jägala are not legal

17.04

Tõnis Saarts: Government conflict inevitable as crisis progresses

17.04

Kaljulaid proclaims supplementary budget, associated law amendments

17.04

Lõhmus on Tallink offer: A takeover would not be possible anyway

17.04

Family doctor: I'm seeing an unusual amount of unusual pneumonia lately

17.04

Government committee OKs gradual reinstatement of scheduled medical care

17.04

University of Tartu cancels all graduation ceremonies

17.04

Reinsalu: Stronger support needed for global ceasefire

17.04

Nõgene: LHV loan offer to Tallink highway robbery

17.04

Estonia third country to join Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund

17.04

Three-quarters of positive coronavirus tests in Harju County from Tallinn

17.04

Health Board: We have seen coronavirus spread through stairwells

17.04

People infected with coronavirus must comply with mobility restrictions

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: