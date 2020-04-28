Seniors can communicate in chat rooms through Tallinn Central Library

Tallinn Central Library (Tallinna Keskraamatukogu) has gathered seniors to its virtual chat rooms, where in addition to new knowledge, new friendships have been made.

Leelo Ainsoo,Chief Specialist for Social Inclusion at the library, managed the discussion group held on Monday, April 27. She thought up some interesting topics and helped to manage with the virtual world, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"We take on different subjects, talk about everyday life, nature, theatre, culture, and books, computer subjects are very important," Ainsoo said.

One of the participants, Leili, said that talking to her peers gives her a lot. "I´m waiting for 11 o´clock to come, and I know that this hour will be filled with interesting conversations," Leili said.

Leelo Ainsoo added that this is a great opportunity for strangers to get together and start communicating more and more. "Skype gives you the ability to share your screen, share your pictures, home bookshelves and so on," she said.

The Skyper Leili added that the librarians have sent links to the participants, through which they can go to virtual art exhibitions. "I currently have another link that wants to be viewed, and we are somehow suitable," Leili said.

The chat club runs from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information is available on the website of Tallinn Central Library in the section Õnnelik seenior raamatukogus (ENG: "Happy senior in a library").

