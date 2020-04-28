ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Seniors can communicate in chat rooms through Tallinn Central Library ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The elderly skyping.
The elderly skyping. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn Central Library (Tallinna Keskraamatukogu) has gathered seniors to its virtual chat rooms, where in addition to new knowledge, new friendships have been made.

Leelo Ainsoo,Chief Specialist for Social Inclusion at the library, managed the discussion group held on Monday, April 27. She thought up some interesting topics and helped to manage with the virtual world, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"We take on different subjects, talk about everyday life, nature, theatre, culture, and books, computer subjects are very important," Ainsoo said.

One of the participants, Leili, said that talking to her peers gives her a lot. "I´m waiting for 11 o´clock to come, and I know that this hour will be filled with interesting conversations," Leili said.

Leelo Ainsoo added that this is a great opportunity for strangers to get together and start communicating more and more. "Skype gives you the ability to share your screen, share your pictures, home bookshelves and so on," she said.

The Skyper Leili added that the librarians have sent links to the participants, through which they can go to virtual art exhibitions. "I currently have another link that wants to be viewed, and we are somehow suitable," Leili said.

The chat club runs from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information is available on the website of Tallinn Central Library in the section Õnnelik seenior raamatukogus (ENG: "Happy senior in a library").

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

seniorsemergency situationtallinn central library
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:11

Gallery: Kuressaare field hospital packed up

16:43

Vocational schools training to restart with groups of 10 students

16:18

Churches want to ease coronavirus restrictions and hold public services

16:03

25 people infected with coronavirus in Kiviõli in Ida-Viru County

15:41

Environmental Board: Raccoon, North American beaver to be removed from wild

15:22

Culture minister: Large event organizers need to change summer plans

15:04

Bolt Food is expanding to Narva and Pärnu

14:43

Seniors can communicate in chat rooms through Tallinn Central Library

14:24

Turnover of Estonian startups grows to €196.5 million in first quarter

14:07

Government approves €25 million tourism sector aid package

13:45

Movement restrictions for western islands to be lifted on May 18

13:25

DFDS cuts Paldiski-Hanko ferry departures due to reduced demand

12:55

Drowning accidents slightly up on year

12:31

Tänak: I was surprised, Hyundai was fast from the get-go

12:08

Indrek Saar: We are waiting for government's messages like golden eggs

11:52

Alexela board member: Diesel could cost less than a euro a liter next week

11:33

Health Board: 13 new COVID-19 cases, 91 patients in hospital

11:29

Minister notes significance of this year's world work health and safety day

11:08

Aab: Government to discuss making protective masks mandatory on Wednesday

10:42

Bocuse d´Or Europe round postponed to September

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: