Tartu playgrounds to reopen from May 1

Playgrounds and open-air sports grounds will be reopened in Tartu from May 1 but outdoor gyms will remain closed, the city government said on Wednesday.

Those visiting sports and playgrounds must follow the 2 + 2 rule and disinfect or wash their hands before and after using the area.

The city government will place codes of conduct on all sports and playgrounds.

Mayor Urmas Klaas emphasized they must be used responsibly.

"We are monitoring the situation very closely. In order to avoid the risk of infection, it is crucial that everyone follows the rules," said Klaas. He added that if the rules are not followed, the city government may reinstate the measures.

The mayor said outdoor gyms will not be opened until the government has specified the conditions for their use.

"The current government requirement that outdoor gyms may be used for training from May 2, provided that the equipment is disinfected after each use, but not less than every four hours, cannot be met without high and unreasonable costs," Klaas specified.

