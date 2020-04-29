ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tartu playgrounds to reopen from May 1 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Playgrounds in Tartu were closed on March 24.
Playgrounds in Tartu were closed on March 24. Source: Mana Kaasik
News

Playgrounds and open-air sports grounds will be reopened in Tartu from May 1 but outdoor gyms will remain closed, the city government said on Wednesday.

Those visiting sports and playgrounds must follow the 2 + 2 rule and disinfect or wash their hands before and after using the area.

The city government will place codes of conduct on all sports and playgrounds.

Mayor Urmas Klaas emphasized they must be used responsibly.

"We are monitoring the situation very closely. In order to avoid the risk of infection, it is crucial that everyone follows the rules," said Klaas. He added that if the rules are not followed, the city government may reinstate the measures.

The mayor said outdoor gyms will not be opened until the government has specified the conditions for their use.

"The current government requirement that outdoor gyms may be used for training from May 2, provided that the equipment is disinfected after each use, but not less than every four hours, cannot be met without high and unreasonable costs," Klaas specified. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tartu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:45

Wizz Air will start flying to Lviv and Kharkiv in July

15:21

Rural affairs minister would send schoolchildren to the fields come fall

14:55

Tartu playgrounds to reopen from May 1

14:32

Estonian FA to pay for footballers' coronavirus tests

14:08

59-year-old woman Piret Pihel likes to fly her drone

13:43

Reinsalu: Estonia is cautious about opening its borders

13:26

Health Board chief doctor: Tallinn has also peaked in coronavirus cases

13:02

LSM: Airbaltic could restart flights from May 13

12:37

Fotografiska to host Bryan Adams' exhibition live tour on Sunday

12:19

Long-term Estonia consul in South Carolina dies

11:55

Organizers of major events asking government for specific conditions

11:37

Journalist and professor: Most journalists lean towards the left

11:23

Coronavirus: 9 new cases, patients receiving treatment falls to 89

11:13

Prime Minister criticizes Health Board's handling of pandemic

10:51

Local governments may not be able to use coronavirus aid for budget holes

10:36

Tallinn to keep outdoor gyms and sports fields closed for now

10:12

Statistics Estonia rolls-out weekly death rate report

09:47

Fitness clubs on the fence about easing restrictions

09:04

Estonia's Islamic community donates food to front-line staff

08:33

Minister: Shopping malls open in May if coronavirus situation stays same

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: