Ferry traffic to western islands could restart normal timetable on May 18 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Two of Estonia's ferries, Piret and Tõll.
Two of Estonia's ferries, Piret and Tõll. Source: TS Laevad
Ferry company TS Laevad, which runs ferry services in Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, has proposed to the Road Administration to restore the usual route schedule on May 18.

from May 4 - 17, the emergency schedule timetable will continue to be in use on the company's ferries. Ave Metsla, Member of the Management Board of TS Laevad and head of service said if ticket sales increase, the company will be ready to add additional departures at that time in agreement with the representatives of the Road Administration and the islands.

TS Laevad also opened ticket sales on the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa routes until January 3, 2021.

Some movement between the islands and the mainland can restarted on May 4, but on a limited schedule. Restrictions will then be listed on May 17.

TS Vessels has made preparations to ensure that ferry traffic is safe for both passengers and crew members. All passengers can purchase a ticket from the praamid.ee e-service without contact, disinfection equipment has been installed on the ships and cleaning has been intensified.

The ship's passenger cabins are currently closed and TS Laevad is asking people to stay in the vehicles for the time being, but preparations are already underway to open the ship's cabins to passengers soon, the company said.

Editor: Helen Wright

ts laevadcoronavirusemergency situation
