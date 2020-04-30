ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallink ships join global horn-sounding recognizing crisis workers

The Silja Europa, one of the Tallink vessels taking part in Friday's event. Source: Pjotr Mahhonin/commons.wikimedia
Vessels operated by Estonian shipping line Tallink are to join a global ship horn-sounding event taking place on Friday, May 1, aimed at highlighting the work of maritime crews and workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

May 1 is international Labor Day and the International Chamber of Shipping has called on ships in port around the world to sound their horns in recognition of the significant contribution made by all maritime workers  during this global crisis, Tallink said in a press release Thursday.

Ships are to sound their horns at 12 p.m. local time, wherever they are.

The following Tallink vessels are to take part, all of them in Baltic ports:

  • The Silja Europa, The Baltic Queen and The Victoria I, at the Port of Tallinn.
  • The Romantika and The Isabelle at the Port of Riga.
  • The Silja Serenade and The Tallink Star at the Port of Helsinki.
  • The Silja Symphony at the Port of Stockholm.

Over 1.2 million seafarers are currently working to ensure that food, fuel and supplies continue to transit between states, despite the global lock-down and many restrictions in place worldwide, Tallink says.

"The current crisis has presented us with many challenges over the last few months, but as always, I have seen our crew members rise to every challenge we have faced and they have all continued to do their jobs flexibly, efficiently and professionally every step of the way," said Tallink Group's Head of Ship Management, Captain Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik.

"Many of them have had to be separated from their families for weeks at a time during this difficult time to ensure that we play our part in keeping our economies going."

"Others, who are not able to work in their usual jobs onboard our vessels, have decided to support local communities during the lay-offs and are volunteering in our different countries.  I personally feel very proud of the work – both paid and voluntary work - every single one of our crew members has done and this is why we are happy to take part in this activity to pay tribute also to this sector's employees and their work during this crisis," he went on.

Tallink itself has been involved in the moving of vital supplies and goods between Estonia and Finland, Sweden and Germany, as well as between Finland and Sweden.

This includes the transit of 60, 000 units of cargo through peak of the crisis,  including food supplies, medicine, electronics, construction materials and more.
Tallink also operated several voyages when the crisis first hit northern Europe in March, transporting Estonian citizens and residents stranded in Germany, Poland and other countries back home as borders and airports closed.

