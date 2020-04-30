ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ekspress Group sees digital revenue Q1 2020 growth but makes losses ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) is one of several publications in Ekspress Group's portfolio.
Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) is one of several publications in Ekspress Group's portfolio. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Ekspress Group, one of Estonia's two major private sector media groups, has seen growth in revenue of 2 percent on year in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020), the company says. However, the company still went into the red over the same period, though it says this is largely due to seasonal factors, aside from the coronavirus pandemic's effects.

Ekspress Group AS says most of its turnover growth came from digital services. The company reported a turnover of €15.7 million in Q1 2020, up 2 percent, or €400,000, on the same period in 2019.

The group's earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was €0.67 million, an increase of 9 percent on year.

However, Ekspress Group made a loss of €0.74 million in Q1 2020, 21 percent higher than the same period in 2019.

Losses caused by seasonality and pandemic

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, board chair at Ekspress Grupp, said the start of Q1 2020 had been successful for the company, but the economic crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic thwarted this.

"Most of the first quarter was a strong period in the Baltic economies, which was also very well reflected in the strong advertising sales of media companies," Rüütsalu said via a press release.

"We continued to grow our digital revenues, and by the end of the first quarter they already accounted for 65 percent of the group's media segment sales. Losses in the first quarter is normal for the media group due to seasonality, but the rise losses was primarily influenced by higher interest expenses compared with the previous year, as well as the emergency situation established in mid-March, which led to a decrease in advertising revenues," explained Rüütsalu.

In response to the crisis, Ekspress Group says it had also already significantly reduced its entire cost base in March, and that the company's results in Q2 and Q3 2020 would continue to be negatively affected.

"We can see that the economic crisis accompanying the virus will significantly affect the operations and revenues of Ekspress Group in the second and third quarters as well.."

Q1 2020 saw the number of digital subscriptions to Ekspress Group's media publications grew strongly in all three Baltic countries, reaching a total of 54,000 subscribers, the company said. Initial orders in Latvia saw the highest growth at 61 percent, Estonia, 11 percent.

Ekspress Group started its activities over 30 years ago, and in Estonia its flagship publications are Eesti Päevaleht, a daily, and weeklies Maaleht and Eesti Ekspress.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian mediaestonian economyekspress groupcoronavirus crisis economic effects
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:54

Radisson Blu Sky hotel to lay off up to 98 workers

13:24

French air force starts four-month Ämari NATO air policing duties

12:59

Chief editor of Delfi: Shortcomings of Estonian journalism are not systemic

12:35

Jõgeva furniture factory can sew four million masks per month

12:15

Government to discuss foreign citizen right to appeal visa denials in court

11:50

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 52

11:33

Ekspress Group sees digital revenue Q1 2020 growth but makes losses

11:12

President Kaljulaid to UN Secretary: Estonia to keep pandemic on UNSC table

10:49

Tallink ships join global horn-sounding recognizing crisis workers

10:31

April 30 tax returns deadline extended due to pandemic

09:48

Relative outsider appointed new Saaremaa mayor

09:26

Court allows Lidl in Tartu to start building

09:02

Prime minister thanks Poland at end of NATO air policing stint

08:38

Pharmacies saw largest retail sector sales growth in March

08:09

Eesti Post hiking domestic prices, international parcels may get cheaper

29.04

Q1 profit of SEB Estonia down 7 percent on year at €2.3 million

29.04

March tax intake down 23 percent on year at €405.4 million

29.04

Health Board: Speed of the spread of coronavirus has slowed

29.04

Labor Inspectorate expects increase in wage disputes in May and June

29.04

Justice minister agrees with Kaljulaid: Law can be made more specific

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: