ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Fiscal Council: Government did not meet its budget targets for 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Chairman of Fiscal Council Raul Eamets
Chairman of Fiscal Council Raul Eamets Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Fiscal Council (Eelarvenõukogu) said on Thursday that the government did not meet its budget targets for 2019 or reduce the deficit as required by the fiscal rules.

The government's target for the budgetary position in 2019 was to make sure that the structural deficit was reduced by at least 0.5% of GDP from the deficit of 1.7% of GDP that was recorded in 2018, the Coucil writes on its website.

The spring 2020 assessment by the Ministry of Finance put the structural budget deficit for the general government at 1.9% of GDP for 2019. This means the structural budgetary position was not improved from 2018 but had actually deteriorated.

The Fiscal Council finds that the government did not meet its budget targets for 2019 or reduce the deficit as required by the fiscal rules. The emergency situation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus means that the government does not have to improve the budgetary position in 2020.

The general government deficit has been larger than expected in the past two years, and this has caused the fiscal rules to be broken. Abiding by the rules and building up reserves when the economy is doing well is important if the economy is to be given support during difficult times.

The Fiscal Council finds it important that by autumn 2020 at the latest the government submit a long-term outlook for the state finances together with the steps to be taken to return the budget to balance.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

state budgetestonian fiscal council
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:58

Cost of Tartu highway four-lane road section reduced by €13 million

10:25

Pro cyclist Tanel Kangert criticizes restrictions on public events

09:52

Fiscal Council: Government did not meet its budget targets for 2019

09:05

Price of diesel falls below a euro per liter

30.04

Tallinn officials earn more than mayor of Tartu

30.04

Estonian employers ask Finland's PM to open border for workers

30.04

Lapimaa, Ratas and Kõve earn the highest salaries among civil servants

30.04

Fire which killed family in Tartu started with electrical fault

30.04

No infections detected among defense force members at field hospital

30.04

Residents of Harju, Tartu counties least willing to stay home during crisis

30.04

Purchases of baked goods have risen during emergency situation

30.04

Gallery: Renovations to Bronze Soldier monument completed

30.04

Riigikogu committee MPs concerned over state powers post-emergency

30.04

Half of COVID-19 deaths were residents of Saaremaa

30.04

Government hopes to make Tallink's €150 million loan decision next week

30.04

Goverment will start supporting oil industry due to falling prices

30.04

Ratas: 'Stay healthy!' could be new emergency situation message

30.04

Finance minister ditches face mask before addressing press conference

30.04

Health Board: Relaxation measures could be started for children under 10

30.04

Estonia starts one-month UN Security Council presidency stint on Friday

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: