Average salary of state officials grows by 7.6 percent to €1,861 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
FInance ministry building in central Tallinn.
FInance ministry building in central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The average monthly salary of Estonia's public institution officials was €1,861 euros in 2019, marking an increase of 7.6 percent compared to last year. The average monthly pay of local government officials was €1,694.

The average monthly salary of officials was €1,831, when adding together the salaries of state and local government officials, up seven percent on year, ERR's online news in Estonia reports.

While the average salary of state officials grew 7.6 percent, the pay of local government officials went up 5.4 percent year-on-year.

In 2018, the average salary of state officials was €1,754, nineteen euros lower than that of local government officials.

For 2019, state institutions were allocated additional resources of 2.5 percent to the salary fund from the state budget. In order to improve the competitiveness of salaries, more money than to other fields was allocated to the field of internal security, at that, the salary fund of the Rescue Board was increased by 20 percent, the salary fund of the Police and Border Guard Board 10.7 percent and that of the alarm center by 5 percent.

4.5 percent more funds were directed to the salary fund of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, Environmental Inspectorate, prisons and the Tax and Customs Board.

16,428 officials were working in state and local government institutions in 2019, making up 12 percent of the public sector workforce. 13,454 of them were employed in state institutions.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

