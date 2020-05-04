Aas: Restrictions have to be eased evenly across Estonia

The government's crisis committee will meet on Monday to discuss the easing of coronavirus crisis restrictions, focused on reopening shopping malls from May 11. According to Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center), restrictions have to be eased evenly across Estonia.

The government will listen to the input of the coronavirus scientific council, which has advised to move forward with relaxation efforts, also with regard to shopping malls, Aas said on "Vikerhommik".

"We will discuss today to which extent it will be done: there has been talk about food stores, of eateries. What will be the case with gaming halls and entertainment facilities inside malls, is a different question," Aas said.

Aas opposes bypassing Tallinn while easing restrictions. According to him, the stricter measures enforced by the Tallinn city government were a result of an anxious situation arising from new infections in Tallinn the week before last.

"Since last week, the trend of the disease has made it reasonable to move forward with the relaxation efforts. It is very important that the decision to ease restrictions would apply to all of Estonia, as the largest shopping centers are located in Tallinn. If those remain closed and people want to buy something, it could be a problem in smaller places, smaller malls," Aas said.

If the situation remains positive, museums and libraries should be reopened next, the minister said. "At one point we have to think about what to do with spas, when could we allow them to reopen. However, entertainment facilites will probably be last on this list," he added.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!