Estonia ranked worst Baltic state in terms of employment flexibility

Estonian Business School
Estonian Business School Source: Photo: Postimees/Scanpix
Estonia is ranked worst out of the three Baltic countries in the Employment Flexibility Index that ranks a total of 41 countries that are members of the European Union or the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The aim of the study is to compare the legal regulation of labor relations between the EU and OECD member states, in particular the level of flexibility of the regulations. The Index may be applied as a tool for countries to evaluate their position in the context of other countries, to assess how national legal systems are prepared to respond to changes in the economy and the labor market.

"The Estonian employment flexibility indicator of 59,0 is on a similar level to Spain (60,8), Poland (60,7), and Sweden (57,7), but a lot less than the indicators of Latvia (68,3) and Lithuania (70,0). For the third year in a row, the Estonian Employment Flexibility Index and the state's position in the chart has not changed," according to researcher Annika Kaabel of the Estonian Business School, the Estonian representative of the study group.

The US, Japan, and New Zealand rank highest in the Employment Flexibility Index 2020, which means that the employment regulation of these countries is the most flexible of all EU and OECD states.

Estonia is ranked 28th out of the 41 countries. Lithuania has seen the biggest improvement out of the three Baltic states, having ranked 27th in 2018, but rising to 15th last year and 14th this year.

"Other than the leap forward in 2018, in the overall context of the EU and the OECD countries Lithuania has nothing to boast about as it imposes redundancy rules and costs, statutory premiums for overtime, night work and work on rest days that are above the EU and OECD average," Lithuanian Free Market Institute expert Karolina Mickute said.

"Estonia is ranked lower because our labour relations are regulated at governmental level. On one hand, strict employment policy protects employees but brings about higher levels of unemployment and reduced consumption and productivity; whereas higher flexibility in the labour market increases the competitiveness of the state," Kaabel explained.

The full report can be found HERE.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

employment flexibility index
