Statistics: Average monthly gross income increased for ninth year in a row

According to Statistics Estonia, in 2019, the average monthly gross income per employee was €1,317, which is €83 more than in 2018. The monthly gross income increased by 6.7 percent year on year.

The average monthly gross income per employee was highest in Harju County (€1,469) and lowest in Ida-Viru County (€1,054). In most counties, it was in the range €1,100–1,200. Income grew on average faster in Tartu (7.3 percent), Viljandi (6.9 percent) and Harju (6.8 percent) counties.

According to Greta Tischler, analyst at Statistics Estonia, the average monthly gross income was largest in the municipalities near Tallinn. "Income was highest in Viimsi and Rae rural municipalities: over €1,800. The top ten also included two Harju county cities: Keila and Tallinn. In Tallinn, the average monthly gross income was €1,444 last year," said Tischler. Last year, the monthly gross income was below thousand euros only in Narva, at €989.

In 2019, the number of employees receiving gross income was 537,760. Compared to the previous year, the number increased by 2,355 persons. For the second year in a row, there was an increase in the number of income recipients aged under 25. The number of income recipients aged 63 and older continued to increase.

Employees aged 25–49 earned the highest average monthly gross income (€1,476), followed by 50–62-year-old employees (€1,219). The gross income of employees younger or older than them was below thousand euros, respectively, €887 and €972.

