ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Committee suggests Espak, Hõbemägi, Trasberg for ERR supervisory board ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Peeter Espak, Priit Hobemagi and Viktor Trasberg.
Peeter Espak, Priit Hobemagi and Viktor Trasberg. Source: ERR
News

The cultural affairs committee of the Riigikogu on Thursday decided to propose to the plenary to appoint Peeter Espak, Priit Hõbemagi and Viktor Trasberg as the new esteemed expert members of the supervisory board of the Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

Chairman of the cultural affairs committee, Aadu Must, said that making a choice was not easy as there were many competent candidates. "The committee decided to select people who are truly recognized professionals and experts with a long academic background or previous media experience," Must was quoted by Riigikogu spokespeople as saying.

According to the proposal of the cultural affairs committee, the term of office of the new members of the ERR supervisory board would begin on May 27. The bill will be discussed at a plenary session of the Riigikogu in one reading, a majority of votes in favor is required for the adoption of the bill as a resolution.

The supervisory board of ERR includes one representative from each parliamentary group of the Riigikogu until the end of term of the given Riigikogu composition as well as four experts from among esteemed specialists within the field of activity of ERR with a term of office of five years.

The powers of ERR supervisory board member Agu Uudelepp ended on Feb. 4 and the powers of the new media field expert Pille Pruulmann-Vengerfeldt will end on May 26. Supervisory board member Paavo Nõgene submitted an application for voluntary resignation from the position of supervisory board member from May 1.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

errpeeter espak
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:16

Hestia Hotel Group laying off over 190 employees in Estonia

17:59

Tartu, Saaremaa unveil new ad campaigns as emergency restrictions relaxed

17:38

Committee suggests Espak, Hõbemägi, Trasberg for ERR supervisory board

17:10

Estonian students top PISA financial literacy rankings

16:57

Eesti Raudtee announces tender for rail network electrification

16:38

Kaarel Tarand: The old always die first

16:16

ERSO marks Lepo Sumera's 70th birthday with virtual concert

15:51

Higher percentage of Estonian coaches women compared to EU average

15:35

Paper: Tracing app being developed to identify contact with COVID carriers

15:14

Pharmacies' turnover has fallen amid reform and pandemic

15:03

CEPA hosts coronavirus fireside chat featuring President Kersti Kaljulaid

14:49

Paper: Clearer skies make Helsinki visible from Tallinn TV Tower

14:31

Paper: Info about child abuse not reaching police or child protection

14:12

Ratas: Lifting lockdown on islands may be brought forward

13:46

Vabamu Museum's orienteering game in Old Town to celebrate Mother's Day

13:32

Government weighs up Tallink €150 million state loan application

13:12

State issues €375 million in treasury bills

12:47

Emergency situation limiting chances to seek help for domestic violence

12:34

Two months of paying to keep services open has made bus companies cautious

12:28

Interior ministry: Aliens Act amend aimed at protecting Estonian residents Updated

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: