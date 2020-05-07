Committee suggests Espak, Hõbemägi, Trasberg for ERR supervisory board

The cultural affairs committee of the Riigikogu on Thursday decided to propose to the plenary to appoint Peeter Espak, Priit Hõbemagi and Viktor Trasberg as the new esteemed expert members of the supervisory board of the Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

Chairman of the cultural affairs committee, Aadu Must, said that making a choice was not easy as there were many competent candidates. "The committee decided to select people who are truly recognized professionals and experts with a long academic background or previous media experience," Must was quoted by Riigikogu spokespeople as saying.

According to the proposal of the cultural affairs committee, the term of office of the new members of the ERR supervisory board would begin on May 27. The bill will be discussed at a plenary session of the Riigikogu in one reading, a majority of votes in favor is required for the adoption of the bill as a resolution.

The supervisory board of ERR includes one representative from each parliamentary group of the Riigikogu until the end of term of the given Riigikogu composition as well as four experts from among esteemed specialists within the field of activity of ERR with a term of office of five years.

The powers of ERR supervisory board member Agu Uudelepp ended on Feb. 4 and the powers of the new media field expert Pille Pruulmann-Vengerfeldt will end on May 26. Supervisory board member Paavo Nõgene submitted an application for voluntary resignation from the position of supervisory board member from May 1.

