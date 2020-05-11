ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Organizers of student summer camps await government's decision

Celebrating the start of student work camp season in 2018
Celebrating the start of student work camp season in 2018 Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak has made it unknown what will happen with youth camps this summer.

"Everyone is on hold," Estonian Youth Work Centre deputy director Kaur Köts told ERR's online news in Estonian.

Everyone - this means camp organizers, children and their parents, writes ERR's online news in Estonian. Everyone is waiting for the government's decision on whether camps will take place this year and if yes, what are the restrictions.

"Obtaining clarification is time-sensitive," Köts said.

"We would very much like to know what will happen in the summer," chairman of the council of camp organizers Juhan Anupõld said. "We didn't have any snow during the winter, we had no clients. Now they said only ten children at a time are permitted to the camp. That is not reasonable, we have 20 employees."

"We would really like to know what will the decision [of the heads of the emergency situation] be," SA Õpilasmalev director Ott Väli said.

Registration to student work camps has been postponed until the end of May. SA Õpilasmalev offers employment to youth across the country, around 4,300 students would wish to attend a student work camp this summer.

"Usually there are around 15 teens in a group, 20-25 in some larger groups. Should they be accommodated in two different locations? Many employers would not agree to that," Väli presumes.

ERR's online news in Estonian reports that the governments committee might discuss what will happen to this year's student work camps this week.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

