ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Spread of coronavirus postpones scheduled treatment in Tallinn hospital ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

The Health Board (Terviseamet) advises postponing the start of the scheduled treatment to ensure the safety of the patients that are in the West Tallinn Central Hospital (Lääne Tallinna Keskhaigla), due to the in-hospital spread of the coronavirus. The Health Board has also started monitoring the use of self-protective equipment in hospitals.

The Health Board, in cooperation with the West Tallinn Central Hospital, has identified that during the period between March 12 to May 5, 24 healthcare workers were infected, and during the period of March 24 to May 1, 24 patients had been infected by the coronavirus.

To uncover the infection chain, the Health Board has conducted epidemiological studies, counseled the hospital´s staff, and tested 290 employees.

Dr. Juta Varjas, the Head of the Healthcare Procedure Group at the Northern Regional Department of the Health Board, said the board also initiated a state supervision procedure to further investigate the causes of infection, which examines, among other things, the use of personal protective equipment in hospitals.

"We are hoping to get the answers fast in cooperation with the hospital because restoring safe scheduled treatment is both ours and the hospital´s priority," Varjas said adding that the hospital has isolated some of the departments to control the spread of the virus.

"Though there are isolated departments in the hospital, the danger of infecting is not over."

Head of the Board at the West Tallinn Central Hospital, Dr. Imbi Moks, said that the directions by the Health Board should be taken seriously. The hospital is testing both the workers and patients, she said.

"If a patient with a coronavirus is identified in the department, very strict quarantine measures are followed. Other patients in the department will be referred home or isolated in a special department if possible, the special brigade will perform a deep cleaning of the premises of the hospital, and staff exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient will be quarantined," Dr. Moks went on.

"We are doing everything we can to continue the scheduled treatment safely soon because the less we can deal with patients' health concerns on a scheduled basis, the more the need for emergency care increases. However, emergency treatment is always more difficult for the patient and the hospital treatment usually takes longer," Dr. Moks added.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

health boardcoronaviruswest-tallinn central hospital
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:44

Lüganuse council acknowledges illegality of releasing high school principal

13:16

Statistics: Average monthly gross income increased for ninth year in a row

12:50

EBRD: Recovery to follow 6 percent contraction in Estonian economy in 2020

12:29

Enefit Green electricity production increased by 44 percent in April

12:01

Reinsalu in a phone call with Pompeo: we are cooperating efficiently

11:36

Paper: New Head of the PPA's Border Control Department to be Egert Belitšev

11:33

Health Board: Five new coronavirus cases diagnosed

11:14

Estonia highlights report on use of chemical weapons in Syria at UNSC meeting

10:52

59-year-old Elva man dies of gunshot wounds, police investigation launched

10:29

Foreign minister talks COVID-19 exit strategies with Nordic, Baltic leaders

10:07

Spread of coronavirus postpones scheduled treatment in Tallinn hospital

09:46

USPS restores international mail service to Estonia

09:16

Pandemic economic effects on banking sector likely to bite in fall

08:38

President Kersti Kaljulaid hails Estonia's nurses on international day

08:11

Finnair to make passenger masks mandatory on flights

07:41

State has provided €800,000 in wage support for Ekspress Grupp employees

07:23

Ruuben Kaalep: Crisis law vote democracy in action, not 'scrap law'

12.05

Trade unions: To maintain jobs, wage compensation must continue

12.05

Estonia to seek money for coronavirus-related expenses from EU fund

12.05

Allow hospital, care home visitors from June 1, says research council

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: