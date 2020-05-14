ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Three of the six patients dead at LTKH were infected in hospital ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
West Tallinn Central Hospital
West Tallinn Central Hospital
News

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has identified that three out of the six coronavirus patients that have died in West Tallinn Central Hospital (Lääne Tallinna Keskhaigla, LTKH) contracted the disease in the hospital.

Employees were first infected at the West Tallinn Central Hospital (Lääne Tallinna Keskhaigla) in mid-March. From March 24, however, the disease started to spread to patients admitted to the hospital. It is now known that 24 employees and 24 patients have been infected with the coronavirus in the hospital.

"Six people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in our hospital, three of them were probably infected in the hospital. Their age was over 80, over 90, and they all had acute underlying illnesses," Head of the Board at the West Tallinn Central Hospital Dr. Imbi Moks said.

The first outbreak started after a patient, who complained about a fever that had lasted for several months, showed up for examinations at the hospital. At first the patient's coronavirus test came back negative, but a retest performed a few days later was positive. Later, outbreaks occurred in urology, internal medicine, neurology and surgery departments.

According to the Health Board (Terviseamet), the infection has not spread to West Tallinn Central Hospital Pelgulinna Maternity Center or to its nursing care clinic located in Õismäe.

As of now, the hospital's surgery department is quarantined, its employees sent home for at least 14 days and depending on their condition, patients directed to home care or to a specialised coronavirus ward.

Moks said that at the beginning of the emergency situation, no hospital had an adequate supply of personal protective equipment that would have made using them possible everywhere.

"We used the equipment sparingly and in areas where coronavirus patients were located. But there wasn't a shortage," Moks commented.

On Wednesday, the Health Board did not permit the start of scheduled treatment at the hospital due to the in-hospital spread of the coronavirus. The Health Board has also started monitoring the use of self-protective equipment

"When the first case arose at the hospital, they reacted swiftly - the department was quarantined, infected employees were sent home, infected patients isolated. It is worrying that there have been more cases," Head of the Health Board's regional department North Ester Öpik said.

She added that single cases occur in hospitals and medical institutions are in general able to localize the problem themselves. "If we see that more cases will arise, we have to cooperate with the hospital to put an end to it. We might have to think about better use of personal protective equipment, maybe personnel is being cross-used between different departments or maybe there are other factors yet unnoticed," Öpik said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

health boardwest tallinn central hospitalcoronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus cases in tallinn
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

radio tallinn

Emergency situation
Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:47

Doctor: People recovered from COVID-19 develop different immunities

11:40

Gallery: Mother bear and cub at large in Tallinn suburb Updated

11:25

One death related to COVID-19 in in Estonia in past 24 hours, 7 new cases

11:13

UT extends admissions application period, offers help to highschoolers

10:34

White snus sees significant sales growth since introduction last year

10:14

Prime minister and NATO Secretary General discussed security matters

09:52

Three of the six patients dead at LTKH were infected in hospital

09:24

Ferry lines reopen between Tallinn and Finland for employment travel

09:01

Tallinn mayor: Big city means more caution required in restrictions lifting

08:41

Luik, EU Defence Ministers discuss coronavirus crisis impact on security

08:19

Party ratings: Support largely unchanged, Isamaa currently in doldrums

08:01

Tallinn Music Week organizers confirm festival will take place in August

13.05

Finns working in Estonia will not have to quarantine after crossing border

13.05

Premium liiga players all test negative for coronavirus

13.05

Kiviberg confirms Viljandi Folk will take place: We will comply with rules

13.05

Ratas: We want to work with WHO to digitalize exchange of health data

13.05

Merle Viirmaa: Of respect for and within journalism

13.05

East Tallinn Central Hospital to allow birth partners from May 18

13.05

Tallinn shortlisted for European Green Capital 2022 award

13.05

Students opt out of narrow mathematics state examination

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: