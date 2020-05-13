ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Enefit Green electricity production increased by 44 percent in April ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Enefit Green is planning on building a wind farm of up to 160 turbines some 10 kilometers away from the island of Kihnu.
Enefit Green, the renewable energy subsidiary of Eesti Energia, produced nearly 122 Gigawatt hours of electricity in April of this year, which is 44 percent more than in the same month a year ago. In April 2019 the production of electricity by Enefit Green reached 85 Gigawatt hours.

The renewable energy produced by Enefit Green in April 2020, would be sufficient to supply electricity for one year to 41,000 average consumption households.

According to the chairman of the management board of Enefit Green, Aavo Kärmas, the good production results for April are explained by the strong winds, especially in the first half of the month. "We can also be very satisfied with the reliability of our wind farms, which allowed us to maximize production during this period of good wind conditions," Kärmas said. In April, Enefit Green wind farms produced a total of 104 Gwh of renewable electricity.

 Enefit Green's production results for April, in addition to wind farms, include the production capacities of solar parks in Estonia and Poland, cogeneration plants in Iru, Paide, Valka, and Broceni, the hydroelectricity plant in Keila-Joa, as well as the renewable energy solution of Ruhnu. These facilities produced nearly 18 Gwh of electricity in total.

In April, Enefit Green's cogeneration plants in Iru, Paide, and Valka, also produced 43 Gwh. The increase in renewable energy production is contributing to Eesti Energia's strategic goal of producing 45 percent of its electricity from renewable and alternative sources by 2023.

Enefit Green is a renewable energy company belonging to the Eesti Energia group that currently owns 20 wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, four cogeneration plants in Iru, Paide, Valka, and Broceni, one hydroelectric power plant in Keila-Joa, 36 solar power plants in Estonia and Poland, and a pellet factory in Latvia. The company is one of the largest renewable energy producers in the region and the largest producer of wind energy.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

