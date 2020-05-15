Three women living in Lihula care home diagnosed with coronavirus

Three women at a care home in the western Estonian town of Lihula were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday, May 14. The had of the care home, the Lihula Südamekodu, had tested positive for COVID-19 late last week.

The three women were aged 84, 86 and 93.

"Three people gave positive results, all of them are our clients," Head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) wester district Kadri Juhkam confirmed to regional daily Lääne Elu (link in Estonian), adding that none of the infected have presented any of the COVID-19 symptoms so far.

The three women were not hosted in neighboring rooms.

The origin of the infection is unknown.

"It´s strange," Juhkami said. "The inhabitants haven´t left the house. The only possible way of getting infected is the employees but the employees tested negative. We are hoping that there won´t be any more cases."

Complete testing was done at the home after its head, Vanda Birnbaum, gave a positive result last Friday, May 8. The home claims that she hasn´t been in contact with the elderly since April 29.

