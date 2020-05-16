ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Latvian rail company restores Riga-Valga train link Saturday

BNS, ERR, ERR News
Valga town hall.
Valga town hall. Source: Valga city government.
Latvian state-owned passenger train carrrier Pasazieru Vilciens is to restore its connection between the Latvian capital Riga and the Estonian border town of Valga, on Saturday, a representative of the company told BNS.

The reconnection follows a decision by the governments of all three Baltic States to reopen their borders from Friday, May 15. The connection had been halted on March 17, shortly after the governments of Estonia and Latvia declared their emergency situations, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pre-pandemic schedule is to be restored as well, meaning two services per day between Valga, which lies on the Estonian side of the Latvian border and its effectively part of the same population center as the Latvian town of Valka.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

