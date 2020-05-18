First Burger King restaurants in Estonia to open on May 20

Tallink Grupp is to open its first three Burger King restaurants in Tallinn this Wednesday, 20 May 2020 at 2 p.m. local Estonian time. The restaurants are to be located in the former waiting room at the Balti Jaam train station, in the Rocca al Mare shopping center, and the Ülemiste shopping center. The development will create around 80 jobs. A fourth outlet will follow next month, in the residential district of Lasnamäe.

The opening of the world-famous chain restaurant in Tallinn's historic architecturally-noteworthy Balti Jaam train station's erstwhile waiting room is to be accompanied by the simultaneous launch of the new Tallink Ekspress shop.

The launch of the fourth restaurant of the fast-food chain in the Estonian capital is planned for the second half of June, in the Lasnamäe Centrum shopping center.

"We are delighted to introduce Burger King to the people of Estonia, after operating the first floating Burger King restaurants on board a cruise ship," Katre Kõvask, Tallink Grupp's Head of Onshore said, via a press release.

"Tallink Grupp is a strong partner with years of experience," David Shear, President of Restaurant Brands International, EMEA, noted of its franchisee in Estonia.

The menu will include its flagship Whopper.

In connection with the opening of the Burger King restaurants in Estonia, Tallink Grupp is to create over 80 new jobs.

Burger King says it also takes into consideration the health and safety of guests and employees in the current pandemic and will follow social distancing and hygiene protocols at the new outlets, including the provision of hand sanitizers (in accordance with regulations) for customers and staff.

The restaurants have also temporarily reduced the number of seats available in the restaurants, and aims to foster a contactless experience between employees and clients, as well as contactless solutions via Wolt and Bolt delivery services - as do many other restaurants, eateries and fast food chains in Estonia in fact.

"It is our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our guests and team members through this unique circumstance, and this is being done to contribute to social distancing that has been called for by public health officials," Kõvask added.

Other major fast food chains to have recently entered the Estonian market include KFC, operated by the Apollo entertainment group.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!