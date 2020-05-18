ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President of Latvia: Baltic states united by discipline of the people ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Latvian President Egils Levits.
Latvian President Egils Levits. Source: Riigikogu
News

During the spread of the coronavirus, the Baltic states have been united by the discipline of the people, along with their governments' skill in leading in the crisis, which has allowed the creation of a mini-Schengen area, sometimes dubbed the 'Baltic bubble', Latvian President Egils Levits told ERR.

On the workday of the southern neighbors, Levits helped to establish one of the unique border poles on the Latvian-Estonian border, with which Latvians celebrate the entire border in order to create a unique tourist route.

"1836" is a project that Latvians have been working on for many years, to mark their 100th anniversary of independece, which did not occur in 1836 but rather refers to the length of the Latvian state border (both its land border with Estonia, Lithuania, the Russian Federation and Belarus, and its maritime border-ed.). The event is being celebrated with the installation of special border markers, so that those walking along the familiar contours of the map, both by the sea and on land, might still find exciting places and stories to uncover. Each post is a work of one artist.

The emergency situation in Latvia lasts longer than Estonia's, which expired on May 17 - until June 9 - and at the Estonian border, Latvians, including President Levits, demonstrated how they managed to make this happen while following all the rules.

The coordinator of 1836, Inese Kruze said that 40 posts have been put into the ground at the initiative of border municipalities. "Now, 100 markers will be added, which will be put in different places on this road," Kruze said.

Levits said that Estonians and Latvians have really shown throughout the crisis how they take care of their respective countries, with Lithuanians included in that estimate as well.

"The result is that Estonia and Latvia have fewer infected people than in the rest of Europe. This is thanks to the discipline of the people and the reasonable politics by the governments. I am referring Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. This gave us a chance to open the borders after two months of isolation, as the first countries in Europe to do so, and to create a mini-Schengen area," the Latvian president said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

baltic statesemergency situationmini schengen
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:25

Estonian NT first-choice goalkeeper unexpectedly retires from pro football

14:58

Registered unemployment tops 50,000

14:34

President of Latvia: Baltic states united by discipline of the people

14:16

Viru Keemia Grupp has laid off 35 people in May

13:51

Estonia: Income tax returns can be submitted to MTA until end of June

13:43

Eight of 10 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours from Lihula care home

13:33

First Burger King restaurants in Estonia to open on May 20

13:16

Restrictions on flights between Estonia and Denmark lifted

12:42

Major T1 shopping mall creditor rejects restructuring plan

12:36

One COVID-19-related death, 10 new cases

12:14

Kaja Kallas: Prime Minister's talk of second wave of little practical use

11:17

Health Board: Crucial to keep up coronavirus best practices

10:53

Sick leave certificates during emergency situation double on year

10:26

End of emergency situation also brings changes in health care

09:57

Prime Minister: Estonia must be ready for coronavirus second wave

09:36

Health Board chief: For us, emergency continues at least to June

08:58

Prime minister addresses nation as coronavirus emergency situation expires

08:28

Estonia bans flights to seven coronavirus 'high-risk' European nations

17.05

CEO of airBaltic: Estonian government failed to even answer our letter

17.05

"Olukorrast riigis": How will hiring high-paid executives help border guard

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: