Tallinn-filmed Tenet may see July release delayed due to pandemic ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
"Tenet" logo. Source: CC BY 4.0
News

A July release date for Christopher Nolan-directed "Tenet" is hanging in the balance due to the potential extension of coronavirus lockdown conditions in Los Angeles County. Key scenes in "Tenet" were filmed in Tallinn last summer, and the movie was originally due for a July 17 general release.

While smaller cinemas in the U.S. and elsewhere may meet the health and safety standards required to open their doors by early July, if the larger cinemas do not, it might not make financial sense for Warner Bros. to release "Tenet" according to its original schedule, entertainment portal screenrant reports.

Recent meetings led to a statement by L.A. County's Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer that the lockdown there would almost certainly be prolonged through to the end of July, meaning the movie -cited by some media sources as the one movie of the year which could rescue the industry from the COVID-19 crisis – may be delayed.

Filming of Tenet took place in the latter half of July 2019, with Laagna tee, a main arterial route between central Tallinn and the residential district of Lasnamäe, seeing part-closure through that time period, as well as other streets in the capital, such as Pärnu mnt. Filming also took place at the Linnahall, with extras cast locally for the scenes. Stars who visited Tallinn at the time included Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, as well as Nolan himself.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

christopher nolantenetcoronavirus effects on economy
