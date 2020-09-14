news

Tallinn light festival 'Valgus Kõnnib' to take place despite coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Wandering Lights Festival 2019 in Kadriorg Park.
Wandering Lights Festival 2019 in Kadriorg Park. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn's annual outdoor light festival 'Valgus Kõnnib' (Wandering Lights Festival) will take place as usual this week despite worries about the increasing rate of coronavirus infection in the capital. The organizers have said precautions will be in place.

The festival will take place over four days from September 16 and will be split between Kadriorg Park and the Old Town. 

The organizers think fewer people will attend this year's festival and it has been designed as a walk to keep people moving, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday evening.

Manager Kristiina Kirsel said: "We have canceled concerts in the park to avoid larger gatherings occurring. We will scatter the installations so that people can be in constant motion, they should not be standing in one place for a long time."

She is encouraging people to follow the Health Board's (Terviseamet) advice about social distancing and hand hygiene. Kirsel also thinks people should wear masks.

Head of communication at the Health Board Simmo Saar said although the virus does not spread as intensively at outdoors event as it does indoors, it does not mean that visitors can act as normal at these events.

The free festival brings thousands of lights in the form of large scale installations to Tallinn. The first two days events will take place around Kadriorg Park and then move to the Old Town for the final two days.

More information can be read here in Estonian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:11

Activists collected postcards in support of arrested Belarusians

08:44

Tallinn light festival 'Valgus Kõnnib' to take place despite coronavirus

08:20

Riigikogu autumn session starts on Monday

13.09

Olukorrast riigis: Government moving toward state bank by lending to firms

13.09

Kaarel Tarand: The consumer letting the government down yet again

13.09

Center vows to fight for extraordinary pensions hike

13.09

Day brings 21 new COVID-19 cases

13.09

A tenth of residents see coronavirus measures as breach of human rights

13.09

Isamaa concerned over EKRE state budget plans

13.09

Greens elect two leaders

12.09

Tallinn Children's Hospital bans patient visits

12.09

15,000 youngsters register for 2020 World Cleanup Day

12.09

Gallery: EDF reservists try out new LMT rifle for first time

12.09

Tallinn deputy mayor: No mass remote learning to be in place in capital

12.09

Latvia: Coronavirus limits won't radically change border patrol duties

12.09

Interview with ERR boss: Estonian media scene among healthiest worldwide

12.09

Diesel prices at pump reach four-year low

12.09

Jüri Vips bounced down to 10th on Mugello F2 grid after infringement

12.09

Interview: Media organization chief on European Commission ERR complaint

12.09

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, more than half of them in Tallinn

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: