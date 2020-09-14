Tallinn light festival 'Valgus Kõnnib' to take place despite coronavirus

Tallinn's annual outdoor light festival 'Valgus Kõnnib' (Wandering Lights Festival) will take place as usual this week despite worries about the increasing rate of coronavirus infection in the capital. The organizers have said precautions will be in place.

The festival will take place over four days from September 16 and will be split between Kadriorg Park and the Old Town.

The organizers think fewer people will attend this year's festival and it has been designed as a walk to keep people moving, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday evening.

Manager Kristiina Kirsel said: "We have canceled concerts in the park to avoid larger gatherings occurring. We will scatter the installations so that people can be in constant motion, they should not be standing in one place for a long time."

She is encouraging people to follow the Health Board's (Terviseamet) advice about social distancing and hand hygiene. Kirsel also thinks people should wear masks.

Head of communication at the Health Board Simmo Saar said although the virus does not spread as intensively at outdoors event as it does indoors, it does not mean that visitors can act as normal at these events.

The free festival brings thousands of lights in the form of large scale installations to Tallinn. The first two days events will take place around Kadriorg Park and then move to the Old Town for the final two days.

More information can be read here in Estonian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!