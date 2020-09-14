Gallery: Estonian Music Days started in Tartu

The contemporary music festival Estonian Music Days (Eesti muusika päevad) launched on Saturday in Tartu and will continue until September 20. This year's theme is the beauty of chaos.

Since 1979, Estonian Composers' Union has organised the festival which showcases Estonian contemporary music.

Artistic directors Helena Tulve said: "The festival's programme gives an overview of the current state of Estonian music. The entire festival is a surprise. As most pieces have been written especially for the festival, then we don't know what to expect and the best idea is to be open for the unexpected."

Concerts will take place across Estonia at the Arvo Pärt Centre, Church of the Holy Spirit, Estonian National Opera, Chamber hall, Estonian Public Broadcasting, Studio 1, Tartu Club of Different Rooms and the Tartu New Theater.

View the programme here.

