news

Gallery: Estonian Music Days started in Tartu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian Music Day.
Open gallery
90 photos
News

The contemporary music festival Estonian Music Days (Eesti muusika päevad) launched on Saturday in Tartu and will continue until September 20. This year's theme is the beauty of chaos.

Since 1979, Estonian Composers' Union has organised the festival which showcases Estonian contemporary music.

Artistic directors Helena Tulve said: "The festival's programme gives an overview of the current state of Estonian music. The entire festival is a surprise. As most pieces have been written especially for the festival, then we don't know what to expect and the best idea is to be open for the unexpected."

Concerts will take place across Estonia at the Arvo Pärt Centre, Church of the Holy Spirit, Estonian National Opera, Chamber hall, Estonian Public Broadcasting, Studio 1, Tartu Club of Different Rooms and the Tartu New Theater.

View the programme here.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:40

Gallery: Cultural Award of Foreign Ministry awarded to Trad.Attack!

18:26

Health insurance fund: Specialist care remote appointments to continue

17:51

Linnamäes' companies occupied half of pharma wholesale market in 2019

17:25

Supreme Court compiles overviews of judicial practice

16:55

US helicopters to practice in Estonian air space

16:17

President: Idea of OECD nomination came from foreign ministry

16:12

Head of EJL on Estonian football: Would be silly to be depressed

16:05

Gallery: Riigikogu gathers for first sitting of autumn session

15:48

Design Night 2020 will emphasize need-based design

15:15

Gallery: Estonian Music Days started in Tartu

14:41

WTA rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Kanepi falls out of top 100

14:18

Gallery: Nostalgia Days celebrated in Haapsalu

13:55

Defense minister: Defense budget should not be planned by finance minister

13:29

Foreign minister: 50 per 100,000 case rate threshold would be reasonable

12:53

Researchers, students calling for government to increase research funding

12:34

Wages in public authorities increased by almost 10 percent last year

12:25

Coronavirus round-up: September 7-13

11:54

Employers union: Amending Aliens Act will not help economic recovery

11:30

School psychologist: Distance learning is hardest for teenagers

10:57

Public transport use in Tallinn is declining, number of drivers increasing

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: