Ratas to meet with Finnish and Swedish prime ministers

Jüri Ratas in Stockholm, meeting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and representatives of the country's banking sector.
Jüri Ratas in Stockholm, meeting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and representatives of the country's banking sector. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) will visit Finland and Sweden to discuss the fight against COVID, bilateral cooperation, Belarus and other issues on Tuesday.

Ratas will meet with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin first and then travel to Sweden to meet with Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. They will also touch on issues to be discussed at the meeting of the European Council on Thursday

"In today's situation, when the COVID pandemic has forced us to hold international communication mostly through video, only the most important visits are held. In addition to the meetings of the European Council on Thursday and Friday, communication with our closest neighbours and good friends definitely falls under this category," Ratas said.

The prime ministers will discuss cross-border movement and digital cooperation.

Löfven and Ratas will also discuss climate issues. Before the meeting of the council, they will also discuss imposing sanctions against the Belarusian officials responsible of forging election results and for their use of violence, approaching the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the dialogue with China, and the development of a digital internal market.

Ratas will return to Estonia late on Tuesday. 

Editor: Helen Wright

