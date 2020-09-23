Galleries: Ski coach Mati Alaver's blood doping correspondences

Former national ski coach Mati Alaver, now known to have been at the center of an international sports blood doping ring, regularly communicated with the German 'doping doctor' Mark Schmidt, as well as skiers in his charge, via email, Whatsapp and other messaging tools, often using pseudonyms.

As reported by ERR News, following a legal battle the public broadcaster was able to obtain around 50 percent of the court documents from Alaver's November 2019 hearing at Harju County Court, which included contact between Alaver and Mark Schmidt, who used the alias "Mark Novak", via email.

Alaver, who most likely used the nom de plume "Roger Federer" in his messages, also communicated with Karel Tammjärv, one of the three Estonian skiers charged with using illegal blood doping practices following an Austrian police swoop at the world championships in Seefeld in February, and with unnamed German or foreign citizens, most likely associates of Schmidt's involved in facilitating the illicit activities.

Court files containing these communications (in Estonian) are in the images and galleries below

Correspondence with an unnamed German citizen, probably one of Mark Schmidt's confidants. Source: ERR

Correspondence with an unnamed German citizen, probably one of Mark Schmidt's confidants. Source: ERR

The court files ERR obtained also include charges made by the Munich prosecutor's office, to the effect that Alaver, far from his claim of being a mere facilitator for contact with Mark Schmidt, was at the hub of an international ski blood doping network.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!