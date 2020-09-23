news

Prosecutor seeking conditional sentence for Peeter Helme ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Peeter Helme in court.
Peeter Helme in court. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In the trial of writer Peeter Helme, accused of attempted sexual enticement of a child, the prosecutor has sought for a conditional sentence to be handed to the accused.

Prosecutor Andra Sild said that Helme's guilt has been proven and that a conditional jail sentence of one year and six months along with a two-year probation period must be meted out to him.

The trial will continue with attorneys for the defense taking the floor.

Helme did not admit his guilt in the sexual enticement of a child, saying that when chatting in an adult chat room he was convinced that he was talking to an adult person.  

"For me this was a virtual game, not different from the online computer games which I also play. When chatting in the chat room, I was absolutely convinced that I was chatting with an adult who was also playing a role game -- and I was right, as it came out later that it was a police officer," Helme said.

Helme said that his chat with the other person entailed no attempts at enticement. "There was no enticement to sexual contact or invitation to a meeting, there was only a general conversation on the subject of sex," he said.

"In such chat environment where no user can check the identity of another user and everybody can say whatever they want, unfortunately no one is protected against a provocation by the police," Helme, former chief editor of daily Postimees, said.

The police briefly detained Helme in December of last year but the prosecutor's office did not deem his arrest as necessary. 

According to the charges, Helme sexually enticed a person posing as a girl by the name of Marleen, aged 12, in the online chat room "Armastuse saal" ("Hall of Love") from October 8-10 last year. The person behind said account with "Armastuse saal" actually was a police agent.

Helme has previously said that the chat room is built in such a way that a person who has created an account there can choose anything as a name for themselves in a conversation.

"Every time you log in, you can choose a completely new name for yourself. I never expected people to tell the truth about themselves there. Rather, this chat room seems to be a place where people go to talk about sex. The user cannot prove who someone really is there. Not on the basis of what you say about yourself. That is, not on any basis," Helme said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:25

Ministry of Finance has paid over €150,000 to Freeh's law firm so far

14:56

Prosecutor seeking conditional sentence for Peeter Helme

14:31

Tartu bus station to undergo renovation

14:29

Reform to express no confidence in Martin Helme

14:05

PERH's blood donation clinic moves to Tallinn's Ülemiste city

13:37

Narva becomes autumn capital

13:15

Minister of Education: In spring, cutting teachers' salaries was discussed

12:50

Kiik names new head of Estonian Health Board

12:35

Court: Alaver arranged blood doping for four skiers over nearly three years

12:17

Estonia could be fined for not introducing 'hate speech' legislation

11:44

Transferwise posts 70 percent increase in revenue to £302.6 million

11:11

Ski coach Alaver arranged 2017 mystery package drop at Tallinn Airport

10:56

Health Board: 57 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

10:31

Galleries: Ski coach Mati Alaver's blood doping correspondences

10:30

SDE join Reform Party's motion of no confidence against finance minister

10:10

Scheduled treatments reorganized at several hospitals due to coronavirus

09:43

German prosecutor: Alaver key in arranging ski doping, paid for work

09:12

Norstat ratings: Isamaa's support falls below 5 percent election threshold

01:17

Pealtnägija: Ski coach Alaver was 'the general' of illegal doping scene

22.09

Finland imposing quarantine on arrivals from Estonia from next Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: