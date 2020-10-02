Fifty-seven new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports, the majority of them in Harju County, including Tallinn, with 43 cases. One person died as a result of contracting the virus.

Five cases were found in Ida-Viru County and four on Saaremaa.

One new case was reported for Viljandi, Rapla, Lääne and Põlva counties each, with one more case not having a recorded address in the population register.

There are currently 36 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, two of whom are on assisted breathing and two of whom are in intensive care, the Health Board reports.

An 84-year-old man died at the Ida-Viru Central Hospital, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 (including those with co-morbidities) to 66.

A total of 217,714 primary coronavirus tests have been carried out in Estonia since the end of January, with 3,507 of these returning positive.

The new cases bring Estonia's COVID-19 14-day rate per 100,000 people to 52.22.

There are an estimated 694 active cases in Estonia, the bulk of them in Harju and Ida-Viru counties.

Regional breakdown

The Health Board is divided into four regions, whose breakdown follows:

Northern district

2,700 being monitored, 377 of whom are sick.

43 new cases (see above), 33 of these in Tallinn.

Three related to close family contact, three to workplace infections.

One new case linked to East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITKH).

One case's circumstances are unknown.

One case transferred to the eastern district.

Nine outbreak focal points, the largest being ITKH with 26 employees, 15 patients and two hospital cafe employees having contracted the virus to date.

Other focal points include the Läänemere Upper Secondary school, workplaces and a recent festival in Haapsalu.

Eastern district

Nearly 1,000 people being monitored, 193 of whom are sick.

One person died in the past 24 hours from causes related to COVID-19, an 84-year-old man, who passed away at Ida-Viru Central Hospital.

Three of the five new Ida-Viru County cases are linked to the workplace.

One new case linked to a family member.

Circumstances of one case being ascertained.

10 regional outbreaks, including two oil shale mines, workplaces in Sillamäe, several schools, a care center and a recent birthday party gathering.

Southern district

One case recorded in Viljandi County has been transferred to the northern district on the basis of their registered address.

Over 400 people being monitored, 60 of whom are sick.

One localized outbreak at a workplace in Võru County, with 23 cases so far.

Western district

260 people being monitored, 31 of whom are sick.

One new case was the result of travel from another EU country; four were related to the one family.

Hospitalizations, tests and recoveries

36 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with two on assisted breathing.

The death toll from coronavirus-related causes now stands at 66.

469 cases have been wrapped up in 456 individuals (some people have more than one case appended to them – ed.).

As of October 2, 2,675 had recovered from the coronavirus, 2,052 of whom had had their case wrapped up by a health professional, either in a hospital (see above) or via a family doctor. The remaining 623 met the triple criteria of not tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, not being hospitalized due to the virus and not awaiting confirmation of recovery.

