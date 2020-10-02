news

Verston Holding wins Eesti Teed auction with €19.7 million bid ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Construction work on the Tallinn-Tartu highway on the Ardu-Võõbu section, which was performed by Verston Holding.
Construction work on the Tallinn-Tartu highway on the Ardu-Võõbu section, which was performed by Verston Holding. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Verston Holding OÜ made the winning bid of €19.7 million at the public auction of Estonian state-owned road maintenance company AS Eesti Teed.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications decided to auction off 100 percent of shares in AS Eesti Teed. Over the course of the auction, which ended on Friday, five companies submitted bids for the acquisition of the company's shares, the ministry said.

In second place was a €19.1 million joint bid by KMG Investment OÜ, Frip OÜ and VMBH OÜ. AS Aqua Marina made a bid of €18.6 million, while Eesti Keskkonnateenused submitted a bid in the sum of €17.9 million and AS Signaal TM bid €17.4 million for the company.

The contract of sale for the transfer of shares shall be entered into within two months as of the confirmation of the results of the auction. The transaction enters into force upon receipt of permission from the Competition Authority.

The main area of operation of Eesti Teed is summer and winter road maintenance, construction and repair. The company was founded in 2012 as a result of merger of five road maintenance companies - AS Parnumaa Teed, AS Tartumaa Teed, AS Vorumaa Teed, AS Virumaa Teed ja AS Saaremaa Teed.

The company employs 226 people.

The operating profit of AS Eesti Teed grew to €760,000 in the first half of 2020, compared with a loss of €59,000 in the same period the year before. The company's six-month sales revenue amounted to €12.2 million and the contract portfolio for this year to €25.1 million.

Verston Ehitus OÜ is a road construction service company that started operating in Paide in 2010.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications on March 9 initiated a public auction with a starting price of €16.9 million. According to the current schedule, the transfer will be completed at the end of the year. The state budget does not currently take into account the revenue from the sale.

The sale transaction is advised by Redgate Capital AS, the audit firm BakerTilly Baltics OU and the EllexRaidla Law Office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

Verston Holding wins Eesti Teed auction with €19.7 million bid

17:43

Boy, 13, caught driving parents' Porsche at 200 kilometers per hour

17:11

UEFA approves spectators for October's national football team matches

16:35

EU, Baltic states, Poland agree €720 million network synchronisation deal

16:33

Sõõrumaa denied €40 million Patarei project KredEx loan

16:08

Reinsalu welcomes EU sanctions extension on Kerch bridge constructors

15:41

Isamaa's right-wingers association elects chairman

15:13

Foreign ministry adviser: MS Estonia hole likely caused when struck seabed

14:45

Health Board encouraging people to wear masks

14:25

Tänak prepared for changeable conditions ahead of Sardinia rally

13:37

Statistics: 2020 harvest slightly below last year's record harvest

13:10

Estonia richer by one fish and two bird species

12:44

Lutsar: We should reduce coronavirus spreading in families

12:41

Health Board: 57 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death Updated

12:15

Video: Flora out of Europa League after Dinamo Zagreb loss

11:43

Helme: Estonia wreck can't be raised, unilateral dive investigation viable

11:14

NyxAir to operate flights between Kuressaare and Tallinn

10:47

Next year's budget forsees 14 percent increase in fuel excise duty inflows

10:12

EU leaders approve sanctions against Belarus

09:46

Portal: EKRE behind Estonia refusal to sign Macron statement

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: