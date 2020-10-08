Man brings live explosive to Tartu police station

At noon on Tuesday (October 7) a man stepped into Tartu police station on Riia Street and placed a shell on the information desk - the man's wish was not to harm anyone with the explosive, but to hand it over to the police as part of the explosives and weapons collection campaign, newspaper Tartu Postimees reported.

However, his wish did not turn out well, because even very old shells are extremely dangerous and can explode at any moment.

The information desk employee informed Üllar Sõmera, head of the Tartu police department's prevention and procedure service, of the unexpected gift. Sõmera summoned the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts, who safely removed the explosive from the police station and destroyed it.

The man who brought in the shell was told off by the police but received no punishment for his actions.

"Yes, we are currently running a campaign. We call on people to give up weapons and explosives in their possession without fear of punishment, but in no way does this mean that the person should bring the explosives to the police station themselves," Sõmera said.

He added that a citizen who wishes to hand over a weapon or explosive to the police should first call 112 and wait for the experts to pick it up.

The explosive brought Tartu police station was an aircraft shell the size of a wine bottle and dating back to the World War II era. The man brought the shell to the police station from home.

"He explained that he had received the shell years ago as a gift from a friend, but had finally decided to give it up," Sõmera said.

--

