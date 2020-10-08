news

Man brings live explosive to Tartu police station ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
An explosive was found. (The picture is illustrative)
An explosive was found. (The picture is illustrative) Source: Päästeamet
News

At noon on Tuesday (October 7) a man stepped into Tartu police station on Riia Street and placed a shell on the information desk - the man's wish was not to harm anyone with the explosive, but to hand it over to the police as part of the explosives and weapons collection campaign, newspaper Tartu Postimees reported.

However, his wish did not turn out well, because even very old shells are extremely dangerous and can explode at any moment.

The information desk employee informed Üllar Sõmera, head of the Tartu police department's prevention and procedure service, of the unexpected gift. Sõmera summoned the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts, who safely removed the explosive from the police station and destroyed it.

The man who brought in the shell was told off by the police but received no punishment for his actions.

"Yes, we are currently running a campaign. We call on people to give up weapons and explosives in their possession without fear of punishment, but in no way does this mean that the person should bring the explosives to the police station themselves," Sõmera said.

He added that a citizen who wishes to hand over a weapon or explosive to the police should first call 112 and wait for the experts to pick it up.

The explosive brought Tartu police station was an aircraft shell the size of a wine bottle and dating back to the World War II era. The man brought the shell to the police station from home.

"He explained that he had received the shell years ago as a gift from a friend, but had finally decided to give it up," Sõmera said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:28

Estonian sauna design and tech tour to give Americans a taste of 'leil'*

17:10

SuperAlko Latvia sees 50 percent fall in sales in October

16:59

Gallery: Apothecary Melchior filming takes place in Tallinn's Old Town

16:47

Officials, ministers discussing rules to make lobbying meetings public

16:28

Head of Parempoolsed: Radicals have succeeded in taking society hostage

16:01

4,360 viral upper respiratory tract infections diagnosed in Estonia last week

15:36

Man brings live explosive to Tartu police station

15:04

Hiiumaa Hospital opens new helipad

14:31

Ivo Kuldmäe to become new KredEx chief

14:10

Aas: Charter flights to Egypt and Turkey not allowed

14:02

Reidi tee speed cameras identify violations, but fines not issued yet

14:02

Daily: Charter flights were briefly allowed for prime minister's sake only

13:38

After summer recovery, long-distance bus lines in poor shape again

13:09

Kohtla-Järve mayor goes to court seeking apology over alleged slander

12:43

Winning ideas for Tartu's participatory budget revealed

12:14

State budget party 'protection money' recipients announced late November

12:12

State-owned airline Nordica could face privatization

11:44

WRC Rally Italia Sardegna: Tänak running out of time to defend title

11:09

Foreign ministry: Support for Estonian firms abroad needs centralizing

10:41

President: NATO depends on member states' mutual understanding

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: