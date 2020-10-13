news

Committee sends bill regulating tenancy relationships to Riigikogu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
Houses in Tallinn
Houses in Tallinn Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

The legal affairs committee has sent a bill regulating tenancy relationships to Riigikogu for the first reading. The bill will allow landlords to end contracts earlier in the case on non-payment and may also leave tenants with repair costs.

The new draft will shorten the terms of cancellation of the agreement due to late payment, to two months instead of three.

"This means that the landlord will be able to terminate the contract more quickly with a tenant who has delayed the fulfilment of their obligations," Kaidi Urgas, an adviser to the private law service of the Ministry of Justice, told "Vikerhommik".

Urgas said the second most important change is that the new regulation allows the landlord to leave the apartment repair fund to the tenant, something which currently causes confusion. It also allows the tenant and landlord to agree that the tenant should repair the apartment to the same condition as when they moved in.

A contractual penalty may also be imposed on a tenant under the conditions provided in the lease agreement.

Urgas said there are exceptions in the draft and the landlord can demand, for example, the replacement of worn wallpaper, but not the repair of the washing machine.

The new regulation no longer offers tenants as much protection as before, but limits are set for contractual penalties in order to prevent abuse and so the owner of the apartment cannot create a new source of income from contractual penalties.

Chairman of the legal affairs committee Jaanus Karilaid (Center) said that tenancy contract regulations have remained unchanged for nearly 20 years and the bill is geared at boosting the functionality of the rental market and granting parties greater flexibility in making agreements.

"We want to foster stable long-term yet flexible tenancy relationships that guarantee a profit for the landlord and sufficient protection and sense of security for the tenant," Karilaid said.

Member of the committee Heljo Pikhof (SDE) noted that protection of the tenant as the more vulnerable party must be ensured and the landlord's risks must not be disproportionately transferred to the tenant.

"It is also important, however, that the risks should not be borne by private individual landlords alone and that handling tenants who have not complied with their obligations should be facilitated by more efficient legal remedies," Pikhof said.

Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) said that the bill seeks to ensure more efficient protection of deposits in case enforcement or bankruptcy proceedings are launched against the landlord.

Pursuant to the bill, the parties may agree to a higher interest rate for late payment than the one established by law. Parties will also be able to agree that before returning the rented space, tenants will eliminate signs of wear created in regular contractual use of the space or cover the reasonable and necessary costs relating thereto. 

The government-initiated bill aimed at amending the Law of Obligations Act is planned to be put to first reading in the Riigikogu on October 22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Sven Sester: Final act of the pension reform

16:34

PM: The government will not leave the 'Estonia 2035' strategy shelved

16:02

Previous week a mixed bag for Estonian ladies in European football

15:39

Estonia to allow up to 344 troops to participate in foreign missions

15:38

Tallinn recalls hospital council member over newspaper comments Updated

15:03

Indrek Kiisler: Extraordinary pensions hike not justified

14:46

EU agrees on common rules for coronavirus travel restrictions

14:40

Three Seas Initiative will increase cooperation between Eastern countries

14:34

Alcohol sales ban continues, no agreement reached on shortening quarantine

14:18

Kotsar and Hamburg continue preseason with fifth straight victory

13:55

Estonian universities reducing free places on English language courses

13:22

Lung cancer mostly affects men from industrial regions of Ida-Viru County

13:16

Committee sends bill regulating tenancy relationships to Riigikogu

12:51

Archbishop: EELK does not allow gay people to become priests

12:20

Competition Authority will not publish pharma transactions to ministry

11:58

Estonia to limit officials' choice of network devices and software

10:53

President Kaljulaid: Three Seas Initative does not compete with EU

10:51

Health Board: 25 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:26

Financial Supervision Authority: Most difficult time for banks has passed

09:53

Latvian foreign minister: The 'Baltic bubble' is not just for numbers

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: