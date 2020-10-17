news

Baltika posts €975,000 profit for January - September ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Baltika.
Baltika. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Listed Estonian garment manufacturer and seller Baltika saw a net profit of €975,000 in the first nine months 2020 compared to a net loss of €3.3 million in the same period the year before.

Baltika Group ended the third quarter with a net loss of €516,000. The loss for the same period last year was €1.2 million, Baltika told the stock exchange.

The quarterly results have improved €725,000 year-on-year due to Baltika Group's heavy focus on the reduction of fixed costs that saw operating expense decrease by €2.2 million.

The group's sales revenue for the third quarter was €5.7 million, decreasing by 42 percent compared to the same period last year. Retail sales revenue in the third quarter decreased by 41 percent and e-commerce decreased by 23 percent.

The main impactor for the decrease in sales was the decision to end activities with brands Mosaic and Bastion. The retail sales of the biggest brand, Monton, decreased by 7 percent in the same period. Sales to business customers decreased by 84 percent.

Gross profit for the third quarter was €2.9 million, decreasing by 36 percent or €1.6 million compared to the same period in the previous year. The company's gross profit margin was 51 percent in the third quarter, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the margin of the third quarter of the previous year.

The decrease in gross profit is due to a decrease in sales. The increase in gross profit margin is due to Baltika Group selling more full-price new stock and less discounted items.

The group's distribution and administrative expenses in the third quarter were €3.1 million, decreasing by 42 percent compared to the same period last year. Over 60 percent of the decrease in expense relates to reduction in retail costs.

In line with the restructuring plan, Baltika Group's head-office staff has been reduced during the quarter by 19 people.

The nine-month total gross profit amounted to €7.5 million, decreasing by 49 percent compared to the year before, with the biggest decline coming from the second quarter where majority of stores were closed for a period due to COVID-19.

Operating expenses in the nine months amounted to €11.6 million, decreasing by 31 percent, with 45 percent of the amount coming from the second quarter when stores were closed for a period of time due to COVID-19 and 43 percent coming from the third quarter where it is due to cost savings in line with restructuring plan.

As at September 30, 2020, owing to a loan of €2.6 million received from KJK Fund SICAV-SIF via its holding company and all the costs savings achieved, Baltika Group has achieved the financial stability with €1.1 million cash and cash equivalents and no use of bank overdraft that allows to plan forward with the change in strategy.

Baltika will move forward with only one womenswear brand from the second half of 2021. Baltika has started cooperation with an international agency to build up a brand new retail concept. The first store of the new concept will be tested in the second half of 2021 in Tallinn.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:45

Estonia to contribute up to €100 million for coronavirus analyzes

13:19

Ratas tells interior minister homophobia not part of coalition agreement Updated

12:57

Health Board: 36 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12:30

Baltika posts €975,000 profit for January - September

11:24

Ministers in favor of loan for Patarei development

10:14

Easing of coronavirus restrictions has increased flow of drugs to Estonia

09:10

Baltic States, Canada sign joint cooperation agreement

08:31

Norway wins Tallinn's Bocuse d'Or round, Estonia reaches finals

08:00

Travelers from Estonia not required to quarantine in Latvia from Saturday

16.10

Hillar Teder has donated over €1 million to political parties since 2013

16.10

Hiiumaa applying for €2.2 million from state for high-speed internet

16.10

Baltic States leaders urge vigilance to tackle coronavirus

16.10

Taavi Rõivas: I have climbed my political peaks

16.10

Hunt visits his first home team Bengals for try-out

16.10

During winter some road speeds will remain at 100 km/h and 110 km/h

16.10

Visually impaired struggle to move around in Estonia's cities

16.10

Gallery: Exhibition of photographed dreams opened in Dokfoto center

16.10

Kaia Kanepi through to quarterfinals in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

16.10

Former Danske Bank building sold to BigBank

16.10

Construction of Risti wind farm questioned by local municipality

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: