Estonia imposes sanctions on Hezbollah due to terrorist acts

Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Government of Estonia agreed to impose sanctions this week on Hezbollah affiliates in response to terrorist acts, based on the International Sanctions Act of Estonia.

"Hezbollah poses a considerable threat to international – and thereby Estonian – security. With this step Estonia stands by the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany and Lithuania as well as other countries who have concluded that Hezbollah uses terrorist means and constitutes a threat to the security of many states," Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said.

The prohibition on entry applies to Hezbollah affiliates about whom there is information or there are reasonable grounds to believe that their activity supports terrorism and who therefore pose a threat to the Estonian as well as international security.

The detailed list of persons subject to Government sanctions will be determined by the Foreign Minister when the Government regulation of October 22 enters into force.

Editor: Helen Wright

