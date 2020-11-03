news

Prime minister offers condolences after Vienna terror attack ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) has offered his condolences to families of the victims of a terror attack in the Austrian capital, Vienna, on Tuesday, which left five dead.

Ratas wrote on his social media account that he offered his: "Deepest condolences to the victims families in Vienna. I strongly condemn this brutal attack against innocent people."

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) similarly tweeted that: "Estonia stands with our Austrian friends. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones and to all Austrians."

A large-scale manhunt has been launched in Vienna following the attack in the city's center, which a government minister has said had been conducted by radical Islamists.

Three people, two men and a woman, were initially reported dead after the attack, with two more fatalities later added. Fifteen peopl have been injured, with around seven of these reportedly in a life-threatening condition.

One of the attackers has been shot dead by the police, it is reported.

Footage has emerged on social media which allegedly shows a gunman shooting at least one person outside a Synagogue in the city center, which has since been sealed off.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

