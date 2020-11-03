Prime minister offers condolences after Vienna terror attack

Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) has offered his condolences to families of the victims of a terror attack in the Austrian capital, Vienna, on Tuesday, which left five dead.

Ratas wrote on his social media account that he offered his: "Deepest condolences to the victims families in Vienna. I strongly condemn this brutal attack against innocent people."

Deepest condolences to the victims' families in #Vienna. I strongly condemn this brutal attack against innocent people. Estonia stands with #Austria in sending a message: terrorism never wins. — Jüri Ratas (@ratasjuri) November 3, 2020

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) similarly tweeted that: "Estonia stands with our Austrian friends. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones and to all Austrians."

Repugnant terrorist attack in Vienna. Estonia stands with our Austrian friends. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones and to all Austrians! — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) November 3, 2020

A large-scale manhunt has been launched in Vienna following the attack in the city's center, which a government minister has said had been conducted by radical Islamists.

Three people, two men and a woman, were initially reported dead after the attack, with two more fatalities later added. Fifteen peopl have been injured, with around seven of these reportedly in a life-threatening condition.

One of the attackers has been shot dead by the police, it is reported.

Footage has emerged on social media which allegedly shows a gunman shooting at least one person outside a Synagogue in the city center, which has since been sealed off.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!