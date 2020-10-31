news

Tpilet bus ticket website to add service charge from November 1 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The Tpilet.ee website.
The Tpilet.ee website.
News

Bus ticket website tpilet.ee will add a service charge of 50 cents to every transaction from November 1 due to revenue falling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tpilet.ee CEO Andres Osula told ERR: "In a situation where a third of our revenue has been lost /--/ [we] must survive somehow." He added the number of people traveling has decreased by 35 percent.

Osula said the price of digital services is rising and the firm does not want to cause a situation where it becomes difficult for people to buy tickets because their income has fallen.

"There was a choice, do we go to bus companies and say that the service will be significantly more expensive. But considering that many bus firms are already suffering, we found that it would be more useful to everyone to implement a service charge," Osula said.

He mentioned the Piletilevi website already sells tickets with a service charge. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

