news

Kersti Kaljulaid awarded University of Tartu's Johan Skytte Medal ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The University of Tartu senate on Friday has awarded the Johan Skytte Medal to President Kersti Kaljulaid for contributing to the university and higher education in Estonia.

The Johan Skytte Medal is awarded to a statesperson or public figure who, in the eyes of the University of Tartu senate, has significantly contributed to the development of the University of Tartu and higher education in Estonia in the recent years.

It goes to Kaljulaid, who, as the University of Tartu council chair in 2012-2016, supported the governance and structural reform of the university and helped to increase its international renown.

"We are also very grateful that as the president, Kersti Kaljulaid supported the signing of the Estonian Research Agreement, helping to ensure the development of Estonian research and innovation," Rector of the University of Tartu Toomas Asser said.

From this autumn, the university uses a new way to recognize its members and other important persons for the university - an integrated system of honorary decorations with a unified design.

Academic secretary of the University of Tartu Tõnis Karki said the new decorations continue the long-standing distinguished tradition and at the same time mark a new era in recognition.

"The design of the honorary decorations proceeds from the design of the rector's chain of office with the portico of the university's main building as its central element. The intersecting lines forming the outlines of the portico symbolize the university as a place where ideas are born and move on," Karki said.

The design of both the rector's chain of office and the honorary decorations is by Julia Maria Kunnap. The rector will present the honorary decorations at the ceremony taking place at the end of November, just before the anniversary of Estonia's national university.

The senate decided to award the University of Tartu Grand Medal to four members of the university for their services of particular value. Professor of accounting Toomas Haldma was the initiator and first chair of the university's auditing committee and has led and developed the School of Economics and Business Administration for a long time.

Professor of health care management Raul-Allan Kiivet has continuously and efficiently contributed to the development and implementation of the governance and structural reform of the University of Tartu and its faculty of medicine.

Research professor Andres Merits has fostered research-based attitudes in the Estonian society which have helped to choose the measures necessary for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Senior research fellow in psychometrics Olev Must has developed intelligence research and worked out and implemented the academic test of the university.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

31.10

Kersti Kaljulaid awarded University of Tartu's Johan Skytte Medal

31.10

PPA, RIA warn against phishing letters spread on behalf of banks

31.10

Support rally held in Tartu for Polish protestors

31.10

LHV: Reduction in Estonia's industrial output reflects uncertainty

31.10

Tallinn city authorities to switch work to yellow scenario from Monday

31.10

Health Board issues safety advice for Halloween, Mardipäev and Kadripäev

31.10

Estonia has one of Europe's lowest coronavirus 14-day averages Updated

31.10

Tpilet bus ticket website to add service charge from November 1

31.10

Report: Estonia largest development aid donor in Baltics

31.10

Health Board: 134 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

31.10

Ott Tänak to participate at Kehala Rally in November

31.10

Health Board concerned about asymptomatic coronavirus patients

31.10

Sea mine disposal operation disposes of 20 historical pieces of ordnance

30.10

Board of Center Party's Ida-Viru chapter seeking Repinski's expulsion

30.10

Tax board: Ordering e-cigarette paraphernalia from outside Estonia illegal

30.10

Postimees Group makes €5.6 million losses on past financial year

30.10

Next wave of COVID-19 studies stuck behind government financial decision

30.10

Well-known entrepreneurs launching coding school in Ida-Viru County

30.10

Veiko Õunpuu's 'Viimased' Estonia's Academy Awards entry this year

30.10

Cancellation of WRC Belgium makes Tänak's title defense near impossible

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: