Kersti Kaljulaid awarded University of Tartu's Johan Skytte Medal

The University of Tartu senate on Friday has awarded the Johan Skytte Medal to President Kersti Kaljulaid for contributing to the university and higher education in Estonia.

The Johan Skytte Medal is awarded to a statesperson or public figure who, in the eyes of the University of Tartu senate, has significantly contributed to the development of the University of Tartu and higher education in Estonia in the recent years.

It goes to Kaljulaid, who, as the University of Tartu council chair in 2012-2016, supported the governance and structural reform of the university and helped to increase its international renown.

"We are also very grateful that as the president, Kersti Kaljulaid supported the signing of the Estonian Research Agreement, helping to ensure the development of Estonian research and innovation," Rector of the University of Tartu Toomas Asser said.

From this autumn, the university uses a new way to recognize its members and other important persons for the university - an integrated system of honorary decorations with a unified design.

Academic secretary of the University of Tartu Tõnis Karki said the new decorations continue the long-standing distinguished tradition and at the same time mark a new era in recognition.

"The design of the honorary decorations proceeds from the design of the rector's chain of office with the portico of the university's main building as its central element. The intersecting lines forming the outlines of the portico symbolize the university as a place where ideas are born and move on," Karki said.

The design of both the rector's chain of office and the honorary decorations is by Julia Maria Kunnap. The rector will present the honorary decorations at the ceremony taking place at the end of November, just before the anniversary of Estonia's national university.

The senate decided to award the University of Tartu Grand Medal to four members of the university for their services of particular value. Professor of accounting Toomas Haldma was the initiator and first chair of the university's auditing committee and has led and developed the School of Economics and Business Administration for a long time.

Professor of health care management Raul-Allan Kiivet has continuously and efficiently contributed to the development and implementation of the governance and structural reform of the University of Tartu and its faculty of medicine.

Research professor Andres Merits has fostered research-based attitudes in the Estonian society which have helped to choose the measures necessary for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Senior research fellow in psychometrics Olev Must has developed intelligence research and worked out and implemented the academic test of the university.

--

