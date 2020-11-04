news

Tallinn school makes mask-wearing a requirement for all ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

A central Tallinn school has made face-mask wearing a requirement for all students and teachers, starting Wednesday.

The school, the Old Town Educational College (VHK), sent a letter to parents recently, informing them of the move and pointing out one teacher had contracted COVID-19 recently, with several students and teachers having been in close contact with others with the virus, particularly following the half-term break in late October.

"The break gave opportunities for moving about a bit more, and we do not know yet whether this has led to more serious consequences or if there has been a slight increase in contacts today," the letter, addressed to parents of all children from first grade upwards, read, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The school says that it would rather make masks a requirement instead of switching to distance learning.

In practical terms, the school said that its nurse will give instruction on the correct wearing of masks and, talking to ERR, noted that the regulation might not work out in particular with younger children, children with special education needs, and also older teachers who may experience breathing difficulties.

"At the moment we should try things out for the first few days, then we can look ahead," school director Kersti Nigesen told ERR.

Nigesen also conceded getting a clear picture of close contacts would be difficult.

The school made its decision on masks without consulting the Health Board (Terviseamet), Nigesen said, noting that they did so for lack of any better alternative.

"We wanted to carry this out ourselves, and set up an organizational capacity to deal with the virus. No one else is going to protect us from us," Nigesen said.

"If there end up being no teachers [due to the virus], there is nothingwe will be able to do at school," she went on.

"Any action will help alleviate the situation."

Nigesen also said that the use of blue light will help, since these kill bacteria (COVID-19 is a virus, not bacteria – ed.).

VHK's sister school, St. Michael's School (PMK) will have the same requirement since the two schools share teachers.

While mask-checks will not be conducted at the school gates, this will be done in class, Nigesen said, adding children can bring their own home-made masks or, if they do not have one, the school will provide a mask.

A recent case where a school unilaterally imposed a quarantine requirement on a student who had returned from a country not on the quarantine list at the time has attracted criticism from justice chancellor Ülle Madise, who says the Health Board is the competent authority on such matters.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

Environment minister Rene Kokk to step down

14:01

Interior ministry asks for over €250,000 for unexpected Rally Estonia costs

13:27

High school moves more than 1,000 students to distance learning

12:57

State no longer allows excess city snow to be moved to countryside

12:41

Health Board: Record 208 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Updated

11:31

Center Party board overrules regional call to expel MP

10:54

Tallinn school makes mask-wearing a requirement for all

10:26

Health board chief: Next two months critical

09:49

Justice chancellor: School trod on pupil's rights in COVID-19 classroom ban

09:21

Employers' union, ministry strike deal on two-year sick pay rules change

08:46

Party ratings: Estonia 200 overtakes SDE

08:06

ERR in Washington: Protests ongoing, largely peaceable

07:44

Authorities hit disgraced ski coaches' accomplice with temporary ban

03.11

Minister: Covid crisis unemployment should not impact parental benefits

03.11

Ultracapacitor manufacturer Skeleton Technologies raises €41.3 million

03.11

Ratas: Estonia should be welcoming for talented foreign workers

03.11

Aron the polar bear starts journey from Tallinn Zoo to France

03.11

Riigikogu committee chair: Oppositions' key budget amends unrealistic

03.11

LRT: Lithuanian government to discuss national quarantine

03.11

Seeder: Even 50/50 result for marriage vote will give clarity

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: