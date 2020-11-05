news

Finnish Ski Association: We did not grant Alaver's unofficial request ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mati Alaver (right) at his Harju County Court hearing, late last year.
Mati Alaver (right) at his Harju County Court hearing, late last year. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The head of the Finnish Ski Association Ismo Hämäläinen said they did not satisfy requests made by disgraced ski coach Mati Alaver and Estonian skiers were granted necessary permits for travel to Oslo for an international competition after the Estonian Ski Association applied for the permits.

Hämaläinen told Finnish daily Ilta-Sanomat that he did receive a request from Mati Alaver who was attempting to acquire access for Estonian national team skiers, managed currently by Aivar Rehemaa, for travel to Oslo for an International Ski Federation (FIS) competition. The association head said Alaver did not request a permit for himself, but for Rehemaa and his training group, portal Delfi (link in Estonian) reported.

As the Finnish associationthen received an application for a different training group from the Estonian Ski Association, he got in contact with his Estonian counterpart. "I began to investigate what their practices were: Were applications coming from individual groups separately or was the association going to make a general application? That is when Alaver's name came to play, because I told them," Hämaläinen said.

He confirmed that the Estonian Ski Association applied for a permit on Tuesday, which the Finnish association green-lighted. Alaver's unofficial request was not granted.

The Estonian Anti-Doping Foundation (SA Eesti Antidoping)/Anti-Doping and Sports Ethics Foundation (Eesti Antidopingu ja Spordieetika Sihtasutus) hit ski coach Aivar Rehemaa with a temporary ban after news came out that he had been working with disgraced ski coach Mati Alaver.

Rehemaa told daily Õhtuleht (link in Estonian) on Tuesday: "I think these allegations are completely absurd. I do not understand them. I can confirm that I will hire a top Estonian lawyer tomorrow who will represent me and help with this case. This is all absurd to me."

The ski team training in Finland currently will be headed by national team head coach Jaanus Teppan in Rehemaa's place. One of the skiers due to take part in the training camp and competition, Martin Himma, has already pulled out, saying he does not want to be involved in the scandal.

Ski coach Mati Alaver "the general" of an international doping fraternity

Alaver's nickname within the illicit blood doping ring had been "the general", and he also used the pseudonym "Roger Federer" in communications.

Former ski star, two-time olympic gold medalist and two-time world champ Andrus Veerpalu was also involved in the ring, providing blood doping to his son, Andreas, who was caught in a probe in Austria at the world championships in 2019.

Blood doping is somewhat of a misleading term; the practise involves removing a quantity of blood from an athlete ahead of a competition, only to transfuse it back into their system just before a race, with the intention of this giving them a performance boost due to enhanced oxygen-bearing capacity the new blood brings.

The blood must be stored carefully at a low temperature, activities which Alaver, Schmidt and Andrus Veerpalu were all allegedly involved in. The "extra" blood must often be re-drawn after a competition, to dodge the suspicions of authorities conducting blood tests post-race.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:27

PPA: Wearing a reflector saves lives in winter

12:59

Former party leaders: We didn't pave the way for EKRE in government

12:31

Estonian national handball team loses to Austria in Euro 2022 qualification

12:08

Finnish Ski Association: We did not grant Alaver's unofficial request

11:46

G4S searching for new headquarters building

11:22

Tallink Group reports €23.9 million Q3 2020 net losses

10:52

Health Board: 131 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over 24 hours

10:49

Isamaa ranks almost double on Tartu city council

10:39

Air traffic sector battling with lessened workload and incomes

10:11

Government to discuss further COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday

09:46

Jüri school COVID-19 lockdown not playing out nationwide yet

09:18

Flora-Levadia rivalry match postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases

08:52

US citizens in Estonia suffer sleepless nights as election count continues

08:24

Electric bicycle network planned for Hiiumaa

04.11

Reinsalu condemns human rights violations in Belarus and Russia

04.11

Radisson Blu Sky hotel to undergo repairs, laying off all employees

04.11

LRT: Lithuania to introduce nationwide quarantine from Saturday

04.11

Riigikogu committee chief: Farmers can get €12 million support

04.11

Isamaa MP: Relationships between adults shouldn't be regulated

04.11

Elering: Russian electricity imports to fall via Russia-Latvia border

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: