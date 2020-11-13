news

Health Board: 259 new cases of coronavirus recorded in last 24 hours ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A Health Board sign with health advice saying "danger has returned". Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
259 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. In total, 4,280 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 5.4 percent.

The majority of new cases - 123 - were recorded in Harju County, Ida-Viru County had 80, Pärnu County 14, Tartu County 10 and Lääne-Viru six. There were four cases in Viljandi County, three in Põlva County, two each in Valga and Saare counties and one each in Võru, Järva, Hiiu and Rapla counties. Eleven cases had no information in the population register.

The 14-day average has risen to 178.7 per 100,000 people and the rate of positive cases is 4.3 percent.

The number of patients being treated in hospital has risen. As of Friday morning, 72 people are being treated and nine patients are intensive care. Five are using ventilators. On Thursday morning, 68 people were being treated in hospital.

You can see more data on the Health Board's website or on koroonakaart.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

